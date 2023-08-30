IHOP Biscuits menu: Varieties, price, availability, and all you need to know

IHOP is a multinational American pancake brand that specializes in American breakfast. For the first time in the company's history, it is introducing a Biscuits Menu, which is designed to fulfill customers' sweet and savory cravings. In a recent press release, the company stated that it will sell buttermilk biscuits and other items as part of their new biscuit menu.

The new menu includes Breakfast Biscuit Sandwich, Chicken Biscuit Sandwich, Fresh Strawberries and Cream Biscuit, and Buttermilk Biscuit. It also includes two exciting combos.

Launched on August 28, the new menu items are available at all participating restaurants across the country and online as well.

Items on the IHOP Biscuits menu are available for $7 each

IHOP's Biscuits menu (Image via IHOP / Getty Images)

The franchise's Chief Marketing Officer, Kieran Donahue, introduced the new menu to customers, saying:

“IHOP’s Biscuits menu is a continuation of our menu evolution that offers craveable and flavorful items any time of day for us. We are thrilled to be in the Biscuit Capital of the World today to debut Biscuits on the IHOP menu".

The statement continued:

"IHOP’s off-premise ordering continues to account for over 20 percent of our business, and the brand has leveraged this latest Biscuit menu addition to ensure items can be enjoyed whether guests dine-in or take their meal to-go”.

A buttermilk biscuit is a breakfast biscuit sandwich that is served with bacon, cheese sauce, American cheese, and eggs. The chicken biscuit, on the other hand, features a sandwich with country gravy and pickle chips. The company is also offering a cream biscuit, which is filled with cheesecake mousse, strawberries, and syrup.

IHOP's new Biscuits menu features six options, showcasing an all-day variety of sweet and savory foods. The products details are as follows:

- Chicken Biscuit Sandwich: This features a warm and flaky buttermilk biscuit with a crispy chicken breast sandwiched in between. It is served with pickle chips, hash browns, and country gravy. It also includes onion rings, French fries, two buttermilk pancakes, seasonal fresh fruit, and a side salad.

- Breakfast Biscuit Sandwich: This item comes with two fried eggs, two pieces of hickory-smoked bacon, American cheese, and cheese sauce placed inside a warm and flaky buttermilk biscuit. The biscuit is accompanied by two buttermilk pancakes, seasonal fresh fruit or hash browns.

- Fresh Strawberries and Cream Biscuit Combo: This item will be available with a split buttermilk biscuit which is stuffed with fresh strawberries, cheesecake mousse, whipped topping, an old-fashioned syrup drizzle, and powdered sugar. It also comes with two strips of hickory-smoked bacon or pork sausage links, two eggs, and hash browns.

- Fresh Strawberries and Cream Biscuit: This item is very similar to the previous one as it too features a split buttermilk biscuit which is then stuffed with strawberries, cheesecake mousse, whipped topping, an old-fashioned syrup drizzle, and powdered sugar.

- Buttermilk Biscuit: This biscuit comes with a warm and flaky buttermilk biscuit which is served with whipped butter on the side.

- Buttermilk Biscuit and Gravy Combo: Finally, this biscuit combo comes with a warm and delicious buttermilk biscuit with country gravy, two pork sausage links, two eggs, two hickory-smoked bacon pieces. It also features hash browns on the side.

For a suggested price of $7, the customers can have the Breakfast Biscuit Sandwich with a choice of side. They can also have it for $9 with a side and a coffee or any other beverage. However, the prices of the other items haven't been revealed by the brand, yet.