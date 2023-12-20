Is tretinoin an exfoliant? Skin benefits, how to use, and side effects explored

Tretinoin functions as a chemical exfoliant, that accelerates the dead skin cell. Ordinarily, our old skin cells are continuously replaced by new ones every 30 days. However, Tretinoin helps in pushing the new skin cells to the surface of the skin while removing the old ones. This is why using Tretinoin makes the skin look flaky and dry.

Tretinoin is a form of exfoliant mostly used to heal and treat sun damage and acne. It is also known to help with the appearance of wrinkles, dark spots, and lines. This chemical exfoliant irritates the skin to treat it. The cells die and divide faster with the usage of this exfoliant. It is available in a variety of brand names such as - Avita, Rejuva, Atralin, Altreno, Refissa, Stieva, Retin-A, and Tretin-X.

It is a synthetic version of Vitamin A and is known as a retinoid, it is commonly prescribed for treating acne. Besides treating acne it also brightens the skin.

How to use Tretinoin?

Tretinoin is available in topical forms, mostly as creams, gels, and cleansers. Dermatologists also prescribe an oral medication called isotretinoin. FDA has approved the exfoliant’s topical form to treat acne vulgaris. FDA also approves the usage of isotretinoin in case of severe nodular acne.

Several mild cleansers, especially non-foaming, cream-based cleansers are mild on the skin resulting in less dryness and flakiness of the skin. It is recommended to wait around 20 minutes before applying the topical exfoliant. After the Retin-A has settled down on the skin always try to use a moisturizer to avoid dry and flaky skin.

Right after the moisturizer, make sure to apply a sunblock for a complete skincare regime. Not using sun protection after using a topical retinoid can make one’s skin more prone to sun damage. Choose a sunscreen that is SPF 50 or above.

Benefits of using Tretinoin

To help your skin adapt to this chemical, ensure to introduce it slowly to the skin.

Observe if the skin can take the chemical by leaving it for an hour, then slowly build up the tolerance. Here are some benefits of Tretinoin -

- It speeds up new skin cell growth, and it helps in increasing the pace of dead cell turnover.

- The retinoid helps in treating inflammation that is related to acne vulgaris.

- It has exfoliation properties, known to effectively exfoliate the skin promoting the growth of new skin cells.

- The exfoliation property in the retinoid prevents follicular clogging by sebum, keratin, and dead skin cells.

- Tretinoin is known to reverse the effects of sun damage occured to severe sun exposure.

What are the side effects of Tretinoin?

Before including Tretinoin in the skincare regime it is crucial to understand it will irritate the skin at first. Keep in mind that there will be normal to mild dryness, redness, peeling, and itchiness during the first few weeks of applying the exfoliant. However, one should stop using tretinoin as soon as there’s swelling, crusting, blistering, worsening of irritation, severe redness, or changes in skin pigmentation.

If used safely tretinoin can be an effective option to treat acne. With proper usage, it can reduce the appearance of dark spots, fine lines, sun damage, and wrinkles. Results are normally visible after some months, the skin will appear healthier and smoother.