Jack Link's and Dr Pepper team up to introduce new meat snacks: Varieties, price, availability, and all you need to know

Jack Link's and Dr Pepper have been working on something delicious, as they recently unveiled new meat snacks. The upcoming products, which come in Beef Jerky and Meat Stick varieties, offer a perfect fusion between the signature snack experience from Jack Link's and the crispiness of the fan-favorite soda in every bite.

The flavored Meat Stick snacks have been available at major retailers since January. However, the Beef Jerky will be available nationwide by June 2024. The two snacks may join Jack Link's protein snack line for a limited time only. Although the pricing for the different sizes of the upcoming products is yet to be confirmed, they are expected to be sold at standard retail prices starting at over $1.29.

Following the official launch in the coming months, fans will be able to find the two new snacks more widely at major convenience stores and gas stations across the United States. The upcoming snacks will also be available for purchase in multiple sizes at Amazon.com and the brand's website - Jacklinks.com.

The Meat Sticks and Beef Jerky may be Jack Link's limited-time snacks (Image via Jack Link's / Dr Pepper)

The news about the upcoming snacks was announced by Holly LaVallie, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Jack Link’s, earlier this week:

“Pairing two flavor icons like Jack Link’s and Dr Pepper is sure to provide a delicious treat that snack fans are going to love. For loyal consumers of Jack Link’s jerky and meat sticks products who are looking for a completely new flavor in the meat snack aisle, this one is for you! I am incredibly excited to get this in the hands of our consumers to deliver a new sweet and savory snack taste.”

Jack Link's Dr Pepper-flavored snacks are a protein-rich solution for those small hunger pangs

Jack Link's wants to continue catering to the demands of delicious snack flavors as the chain recently partnered with Dr Pepper. The latest meat snacks created from this partnership, take inspiration from the sweet and crispy flavors of the fan-favorite soda. Presenting the iconic flavors in a classic, power-packed avatar, the new Beef Jerky and Meat Stick snacks are set to be widely available at stores by June 2024.

Just like the original option, the flavored Meat Stick snack offers a protein-rich snack stick made from real beef. Infused with a delicious blend of herbs and the signature flavors of the fan-favorite soda, the snack can be purchased in 1 oz and 2.2 oz individual packs at expected prices of over $1.29 to $2.29.

The Dr Pepper flavored meat snacks will be available by June 2024 (Image via Evilowl / Pixabay)

The Beef Jerky snack, on the other hand, is a more classic version of the protein-rich snack that is infused with bold and savory flavors of herbs and spices. The 100% beef snack is also infused with Dr Pepper flavors and slow-cooked to crispy perfection to offer the same signature taste. It will also be sold in packs of 2.85 oz, 3.25 oz, and 5. oz at expected starting prices of over $5.99.

More details about the availability and confirmed pricing of the Meat Stick and Beef Jerky snacks are expected to be revealed at a later date in the coming months.