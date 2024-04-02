KFC upgrades its chicken nuggets with a saucy touch-up: Flavors, price, and other details explored

KFC recently unveiled an exciting saucy upgrade to its fan-favorite chicken nuggets. Ready to join the menu on April 1, the hand-breaded nuggets come in five saucy flavors - Korean BBQ, Honey Sriracha, Sticky Chicky Sweet 'n Sour Sauce, Georgia Gold, and Nashville Hot.

For a limited time, customers nationwide can find the crispy and juicy chicken nuggets at participating Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurants. Individuals can try out all five flavors in a 10-piece serving size for $5.99.

Guests can also get the regular serving sizes of the chicken nuggets with any of the sauces on the side at a starting price of over $3.49. Guests can place their orders for all new and existing saucy chicken nugget flavors at their nearest restaurant or through the KFC mobile app and website.

The saucy flavors will be available from April 1 (Image via Yum Brands)

As the Yum Brands-owned fast food chain announced the launch of the saucy chicken nuggets, Nick Chavez, the Chief Marketing Officer, commented:

"We've entered the sauce chat. Our KFC Nuggets – made from 100% white meat chicken and hand-breaded with KFC's secret recipe of 11 herbs & spices – dripping with these sauces create an unmatched flavor experience, with something for every palate."

KFC to add saucy chicken nuggets to the menu starting April 1

Expand Tweet

The all-white-meat chicken nuggets from KFC got a flavorful upgrade with the launch of five sauces. The new sauces that join the menu on April 1, are made with the best quality seasoning and ingredients to offer customers an elevated experience with every bite.

From the sweetness of honey and the spice of chili peppers to the boldness of mustard and the savory flavor of vinegar, the upgraded chicken nuggets are sure to be crowd favorites. Guests nationwide can find the saucy chicken nuggets at participating locations for a limited time.

Unlike the regular nuggets, they are available as a 10-piece offering for $5.99. A meal combo comprising the saucy chicken nuggets, a side of fries, and a drink can also be availed for over $9.99. KFC reward program members placing orders of $10 or more through the chain's mobile app can also enjoy a free 10-piece serving of the saucy nuggets.

The saucy chicken nuggets come as a 10-piece offering for $5.99 (Image via KFC)

Here's what guests can expect from the limited-time saucy chicken nugget flavors:

New Honey Sriracha - This sauce offers the iconic hot-n-sweet sriracha sauce experience. It is made with a spicy blend of garlic, red chili peppers, and honey. New Korean BBQ - It offers a blend of sweet and umami flavors and is made from garlic, sesame, sugar, and soy sauce. New Sticky Chicky Sweet 'n Sour Sauce - This is a perfectly balanced fusion of tangy and sweet flavors and is made using vinegar, garlic, chili, and pineapple. Nashville Hot - This is a fan-favorite that first joined the menu in 2016. It offers the perfect blend of high-quality ingredients in a rich, spicy, and smokey sauce. Georgia Gold - This is a rich BBQ-themed sauce made with savory ingredients including honey-mustard and vinegar and offers a tangy punch of flavors.

For a complete meal experience, individuals can also purchase the chain's all-new Apple Pie Poppers. The dessert snack offers bite-sized flaky pies loaded with apple filling.

Served piping hot, the Apple Pie Poppers join the menu along with the saucy chicken nuggets and can be availed as a 4-piece serving for over $2.49.