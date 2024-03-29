Pretzelmaker to debut Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Pretzel Bites: Flavor, price, availability, and all you need to know

The sweetness of Cinnadust will soon take over the Pretzelmaker menu as the chain recently announced the launch of the new Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Pretzel Bites. Like the famous 'Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ Cinnadust,' the new pretzel bites run high on cinnamon flavors and offer a fun twist of sweet deliciousness from graham, caramel, and vanilla flavors.

Perfect to be enjoyed on your own or with friends, the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Pretzel Bites will join the FAT Brands-owned pretzel treat chain's stores nationwide starting on April 1. Although the pricing for the new item has not been revealed yet; it is expected to be sold at a starting price of over $6. The new item will only be available for over three months until June 30.

Pretzelmaker's Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Pretzel Bites debut officially on April 1 (Image via Mari M / Pexels)

Once the Cinnadust Pretzel Bites officially hit stores, guests can avail of them at all participating locations. Orders for the new pretzel treats will also be placeable through the Pretzelmaker mobile app and website for a limited time.

Following the launch of the new pretzel snack, Katie Thoms, Senior Marketing Director, commented:

"We continually strive to create one-of-a-kind menu offerings that bring excitement to our fans. Our partnership with Cinnamon Toast Crunch brings a level of sweetness and nostalgia that we feel will resonate with our guests and drive them to visit our locations for an epic taste bud adventure!"

Pretzelmaker will start offering the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Pretzel Bites in stores on April 1

Pretzelmaker continues to serve exciting pretzel-themed treats as the chain introduced new Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Pretzel Bites this week. The latest offering is to join the chain's menu on April 1 and will offer the drool-worthy note of unique flavors from 'Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ Cinnadust.' Guests nationwide can enjoy them for a limited time until June 30.

Like the other items on the menu, the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Pretzel Bites begin with freshly prepared pretzel dough, which is hand-rolled in an iconic shape by the chain's specialists. Once ready, the pretzel bites are baked to fluffy and golden brown perfection before being coated in a delicious mix of Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust.

While the bite-sized snack can be perfectly enjoyed, the chain usually serves it with a side of Vanilla Glaze sauce. The creamy dipping sauce offers the sweet flavors of vanilla and sugar and can elevate the whole snacking experience by multiple levels.

Fans can avail of the upcoming pretzel bites for a short period (Image via Pretzelmaker)

The first new addition to the menu in a while, the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Pretzel Bites, will be sold at over 200 participating locations in the United States. Like the other items, the new pretzel bites will only be available in regular serving sizes for over $6 or large portions for over $7.50.

With a few days remaining for the launch of the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Pretzel Bites, fans can still check out other popular offerings from the Pretzelmaker menu, like the Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Bites, Parmesan Pretzel Bites, Garlic Pretzel Bites, or the Mozzarella Stuffed Pretzel Bites. Unlike the limited-time Cinnadust Pretzel Bites, the other items can be found on the menu throughout the year.