Papa Johns introduces the Crispy Cuppi ‘Roni platform: Items, price, availability, and all you need to know

Papa Johns has decided to pay a special tribute to customers' love for pepperoni as the chain has launched Crispy Cuppy ’Roni platform. The new offering brings three crave-worthy ways to enjoy the new cupping pepperoni, in elevated food items like - NY Style Crispy Cuppy ‘Roni Pizza, Crispy Cuppy ‘Roni Papadia, and Crispy Cuppy ‘Roni Papa Bites.

Exclusive to the United States market, the Crispy Cuppy ’Roni platform has been first made accessible to the reward program members, starting from March 25. A nationwide availability to regular members will only begin on April 1, unless they register for the rewards program.

All eligible guests can now enjoy the new pizza offerings at starting prices of over $6.99. Orders for the limited-time options can be made at a participating restaurant, or through the 'Crispy Cuppy Roni' section on the Papa Johns' mobile app or website.

The Crispy Cuppy ’Roni platform first opened to the chain's reward program members on March 25 (Image via Papa Johns)

Introducing the Crispy Cuppy ’Roni platform to fans this week, Kimberly Bean, Senior Vice President of Menu Strategy and Product of Papa Johns, commented:

“We’re always looking for fresh ways to show up for pizza lovers and what better way to honor their pizza devotion than a lineup of cupping pepperoni menu items like no other."

Kimberly added:

"The Crispy Cuppy ‘Roni platform is dedicated to all pepperoni fans– as we know they crave pepperoni in new and unexpected ways. So now we’re fueling their pepperoni obsession with three new cupping pepperoni menu innovations.”

Papa Johns' Crispy Cuppy ’Roni options are available for a limited time only

One of the most sold toppings on the menu, pepperoni is getting some extra love from Papa Johns as the chain introduced an all-new Crispy Cuppy ’Roni platform.

Inspired by popular menu options like Shaq-A-roni, and Epic Pepperoni Stuffed Crust Pizza, the Crispy Cuppy ’Roni platform offers a revamped version of the pepperoni fun with new toppings of crispy 'cupped pepperoni.' Packing a delicious punch of delightful flavors, the latest offerings are guaranteed to leave fans craving for more.

Papa Johns' Crispy Cuppy ‘Roni offerings start at over $6.99 (Image via Papa Johns)

Here's what you can expect from the new items joining the menu:

NY Style Crispy Cuppy ‘Roni Pizza ($13.99) - An elevated twist on the classic pepperoni pizza, it is baked with triple the toppings of cupping pepperoni, savory tomato sauce, and delectable cheeses. As the name suggests, it is served in NY-style extra-large slices. Crispy Cuppy ‘Roni Papadia ($8.99) - A shareable flatbread-themed sandwich made with the chain's fresh dough and packed with a blend of Italian cheeses, tomato sauce, and thick slices of crispy cupped pepperoni. It comes with an original pizza sauce for dipping. Crispy Cuppy ‘Roni Papa Bites ($6.99) - A reimagined version of the Papa Bites, baked with fillings of creamy mozzarella, the chain's original pizza sauce, and eight rolls of pepperoni. It also comes with pizza sauce on the side.

Currently, Papa Johns has not revealed how long the new offerings from the Crispy Cuppy ‘Roni platform will be around. Customers, who don't want to miss out on the chance of having some mouthwatering pizzas, must order them at the earliest.