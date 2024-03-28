McDonald’s to start selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts: Varieties, expected prices, availability, and more

This week, McDonald’s and Krispy Kreme joined forces to offer doughnuts at McDonald's locations in the U.S. This collaboration will make Krispy Kreme doughnuts more widely available, supporting the chain's goals for expansion across the country.

The McD restaurants will exclusively provide doughnut options such as 'Original Glazed, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, and Chocolate Iced Kreme™ Filled.' Unlike typical menu items, the doughnuts will be rolled out in stages, with the initial group of restaurants set to receive them by late 2024.

Krispy Kreme doughnuts will start being sold at restaurants starting late 2024 (Image via McDonald's)

Like the Krispy Kreme menu, the three doughnuts will only be sold individually or in 6-count boxes at starting prices of over $2.49. Guests may witness slight price variations depending upon the location, but it will likely be identical to what one would pay when getting them from a Krispy Kreme store instead.

After the partnership was announced, Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer, commented:

“Since the launch of breakfast nearly 50 years ago, we’ve continued to offer new menu items, flavors and experiences that have made McDonald’s an irreplaceable part of fans’ morning routines. This partnership is an exciting next step in that journey and a chance to unlock new business opportunities in the breakfast category and throughout the day.”

Krispy Kreme's doughnuts will be added to McDonald’s menu by late 2024

Expand Tweet

The McDonald’s menu offers an exhaustive range of savory snacks and meal options, but sometimes fans want something different to complete the meal experience.

While desserts on the menu can fit that role decently, they may not always compare to the goodness of popular desserts like the delicious doughnuts from Krispy Kreme.

As the doughnuts officially join the breakfast menu at McDonald's stores by late 2024, guests are guaranteed a meal experience that will be equally satiating and pocket-friendly.

The doughnuts that are expected to reach the target of nationwide availability by the end of 2026, will join the breakfast category of the McD menu.

Unlike other breakfast choices, the doughnuts will not be offered on the menu all day or until supplies run out. Krispy Kreme will also ensure a daily supply of fresh doughnuts to ensure guests always have the best quality desserts to relish.

Krispy Kreme doughnuts will be offered in all McDonald’s locations across the country by 2026 (Image via Krispy Kreme)

Once they are officially rolled out, guests will be able to get the Original Glazed doughnuts from McDonald’s stores for over $2.49. While the Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles may be priced at over $2.59, the Chocolate Iced Kreme™ Filled may cost over $2.69. The 6-count assorted boxes, on the other hand, may cost over $13.99.

This is not the first time the two chains have come together. Earlier last year, over 160 McD restaurants across Louisville and Lexington regions were selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts as part of limited-time test runs.

Fans can expect to get confirmed details about the regions that are part of the first rollout phase in the coming months. Further details about any revisions to the pricing and the nationwide availability are also expected to be revealed soon after.