Mountain Dew rolls out new Baja Blast Flavors: Where to buy, availability, and more

Bajaversary celebrations continue at Mountain Dew as the beverage brand introduces two new Baja Blast flavors - Laguna Lemonade and Point Break Punch. The new flavors pack the iconic crispiness of Baja Blast in every sip and offer a unique punch of refreshingly fruity flavors that can be perfect for cooling down, as the weather gets warmer.

Introduced in the wake of the beverage brand's ongoing 20th anniversary celebrations, the new flavors are available all across the United States, starting as early as March 18. Fans can grab them either in 12-ounce cans or 20 fl. oz bottles at standard retail prices of over $2.50 and $2.60 respectively.

The two flavors are being sold at all major retailers like Walmart, Target, Hy-Vee, and Instacart, among others. While Laguna Lemonade and Point Break Punch are expected to be available until summer, only limited-time stocks will be rolled out to stores, so fans may have to try them before they are sold out.

The Laguna Lemonade and Point Break Punch were launched this Monday, March 19 (Image via Mountain Dew)

Mountain Dew introduces two limited-time Baja Blast flavors

The exciting new flavors were teased earlier this year, as JP Bittencourt, Vice President of Marketing, shared details of the year-long anniversary celebrations, quoting:

"MTN DEW BAJA BLAST has cemented its place as a fan-favorite flavor in pop culture and as a staple in countless Taco Bell orders, so we knew we had to celebrate its 20th anniversary in a big way. Nothing's better than giving fans what they've asked for, with a few additional surprises to keep the celebration going all year long."

Mountain Dew is having a literal blast this season as the beverage brand kicked off an exciting duo of new Baja Blast flavors. Joining the brand's portfolio for a limited time, the Laguna Lemonade and Point Break Punch flavors offer the tropical punch of fruits like mangoes, lemons, passion fruits, and much more in the same soda beverage that fans love.

As the name suggests, Laguna Lemonade offers a delicious blend of zesty lemon flavors and sweetness of tropical mangoes, for a decadent and sweet beverage experience. The Point Break Punch, on the other hand, is a delicious medley of multiple tropical fruits in a sweet and aromatic pink beverage. The new flavors are now available nationwide.

The flavored Mountain Dew beverages will be sold throughout the summer or until supplies last at all major retailers, including Walmart, Hy-Vee, Costco, Target, Walgreens, CVS, 7-Eleven, Trader Joe's, Dollar General, Instacart, and Aldi, among others.

The Laguna Lemonade and Point Break Punch flavors are for a limited time only (Image via Mountain Dew)

While the 20-ounce bottles may be available at all stores, the 12-packs and 28-packs of the 12-ounce cans may be limited to clubs and discount stores like Sam's Club, and Costco.

Readers trying out Mountain Dew Baja Blast this season can also win big, as each new and existing flavors now allow you to earn reward points. The points can then be claimed at bajablast.com for exciting rewards like Taco Bell deals, Xbox Series X, Xbox wireless controllers, Mini Fridge, and much more.