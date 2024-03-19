Wendy’s adds Orange Dreamsicle flavor to its Frosty line-up: Price, availability, and more

Wendy’s menu is witnessing another expansion this season, as the chain adds a new Orange Dreamsicle flavor to its Frosty line-up. An ode to spring, the fruity Frosty is made with the classic vanilla Frosty, which is paired with delectable notes of fresh oranges to deliver sweet flavors of nostalgia in every spoonful.

Inspired by the classic orange creamsicles, the Orange Dreamsicle Frosty is available in stores nationwide, starting March 19. Similar to its predecessors, like the peppermint Frosty and the strawberry Frosty, the orange-flavored Frosty is joining the menu as a seasonal flavor and will be sold at starting prices of over $0.89.

The fruity Orange Dreamsicle Frosty is available starting on March 19 (Image via Wendy’s)

Frosty fans can find the new flavor at the nearest Wendy's store or place an order online to enjoy it from the comfort of their home. The new Frosty flavor that is replacing the classic vanilla Frosty will be available alongside the chocolate Frosty for a limited time.

Wendy’s Orange Dreamsicle Frosty starts at $0.89 and joins the menu as a seasonal flavor

The chain announced the launch of the Orange Dreamsicle Frosty through a press release this week, with a spokesperson commenting:

“The Orange Dreamsicle Frosty is a unique spin on a familiar flavor, packing a spoonful of sweet orange notes combined with the classic smooth vanilla Frosty for a dreamy orange cream experience. The eye-catching orange color of this delectable treat was inspired by the spring season.”

Following the launch of the Cinnabon Pull-Aparts, Wendy’s is introducing another sweet treat to the menu in the form of the all-new Orange Dreamsicle Frosty. The new frosty flavor takes inspiration from nostalgic orange creamsicles and is available nationwide starting March 19.

Adorning the eye-catching colors of spring, the new Frosty blends the smooth richness of vanilla Frosty and the fruity notes of fresh oranges to offer a delectable yet light dessert. From fries to nuggets, sandwiches to burgers, the new orange-flavored Frosty pairs perfectly with all the spicy and savory menu options to deliver a satiating meal experience.

The Orange Dreamsicle Frosty is available for a limited time (Image via Wendy’s)

Just like the other popular flavors on the menu, the Orange Dreamsicle Frosty can be enjoyed in four standard serving sizes - Junior ($0.89), Regular ($0.99), Medium ($1.59), and Large ($1.89). Guests can find all four sizes of the new Frosty at any participating location across the United States for a limited time only.

While Wendy’s is yet to confirm how long the new orange-flavored Frosty will be available on the menu, readers are best advised to try it at the earliest. If the chain continues to follow the annual flavor rotations, the Orange Dreamsicle Frosty may be replaced by Strawberry Frosty or some other flavors by summer.