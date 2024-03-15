Pizza Hut has joined hands with Los Angeles-based food truck chain, Yeastie Boys, for the launch of the all-new Big New Yorker Pizza Bagel. Taking inspiration from the chain's Big New Yorker Pizza, the new pizza treats feature toppings of sweet marinara sauce, oregano, creamy cheeses, and pepperoni slices.

Scheduled for an official rollout this Friday, the Big New Yorker Pizza Bagels will be available for free through Yeastie Boys food trucks across New York City and Los Angeles. Guests will be able to avail the first batch of the limited-edition treat at the Rolling Loud festival in LA between March 15 and 17.

Two other batches of the Big New Yorker Pizza Bagel will also be available through Yeastie Boys food trucks in New York City and Los Angeles starting March 22. While fans across New York City will be able to avail of it until March 23, those in Los Angeles will be able to enjoy it until March 24.

The Big New Yorker Pizza Bagel will be available in LA and NYC between March 15 and 24 (Image via Pizza Hut)

Pizza Hut's Chief Food Innovation Officer, Rachel Antalek, unveiled the Big New Yorker Pizza Bagel through a press release this week as they commented:

"We are always looking for innovative ways to surprise our customers, and this collaboration perfectly embodies our commitment to bold flavors and culinary creativity. The Big New Yorker Pizza Bagel is a bold celebration of New York's culinary spirit, and we can't wait for pizza and bagel lovers alike to experience this new item."

All you need to know about Pizza Hut's Big New Yorker Pizza Bagel

Pizza Hut has another delightful treat for fans as the chain introduced the new Big New Yorker Pizza Bagel. The pizza bagel that perfectly represents the chain's culinary expertise and comes packed with bold flavors has been created in partnership with popular food truck business, Yeastie Boys.

The new Big New Yorker Pizza Bagel offers a fusion between Yeastie Boys' chewy bagels and the pizza chain's popular Big New Yorker Pizza. Best enjoyed as a personal pizza treat, the new offering comes with a sweet layer of marinara sauce, creamy parmesan cheese, melty mozzarella, double pepperoni slices, and a dash of oregano.

As the chain celebrates its latest culinary creations, fans will be able to enjoy the new pizza treat for free. Limited to one pizza bagel per guest, the freebie can be availed by visiting the Yeastie Boys food trucks in New York City and Los Angeles during the promotional period.

The Big New Yorker Pizza Bagel will be available free of cost till supplies last (Image via Yeastie Boys / Pizza Hut)

Adding some extra excitement to the limited-edition treat, the chain will also be offering some of the Big New Yorker Pizza Bagels with unique scratch cards. Each of the scratch cards features a wide range of big and small prizes including exclusive merchandise, Pizza Hut gift cards of up to $25, and more.

Guests who are outside of the promotional regions can still look forward to a similar flavor experience with exciting deals on the signature Big New Yorker Pizza. The limited-time promotion allows guests to enjoy a Big New Yorker Pizza for as low as $13.99 when ordering through the chain's app or website.