Starbucks unveils new St. Patrick’s Day drink: Flavor, Price, availability, and all you need to know

Starbucks welcomed the St. Patrick's Day celebrations this Tuesday, launching a new Luck of the Matcha Crème Frappuccino. Based on the festive theme of good luck and compassion, the new frappuccino beverage features a green theme. It combines the rich flavors of caramel and the sweet taste of matcha for a refreshing and delightful treat.

Leaving behind the pleasing aftertaste of caramel in every sip, the Luck of the Matcha Crème Frappuccino has been available at stores starting March 12. Fans can avail of the all-new beverage at standard pricing of over $6.75 at participating Starbucks locations across the United States and Canada.

The Luck of the Matcha Crème Frappuccino was launched nationwide on March 12 (Image via Starbucks)

The chain announced the launch of the St. Patrick's Day drink on Instagram this Tuesday with the caption,

"Your cup of gold at the end of the rainbow. Meet the Luck of the Matcha Crème Frappuccino® drink."

Starbucks' Matcha Crème Frappuccino is only available until March 17

St. Patrick's Day celebration started early for Starbucks fans as the chain unveiled its themed beverage - Luck of the Matcha Crème Frappuccino - this Tuesday. The new beverage offers a rich and frothy creation, blending smooth matcha with caramel syrup, ice, and milk. The festive green drink is also decorated with whipped cream topping, a quick drizzle of rich caramel sauce, and crunchylicious caramel sugar crumbles.

Adorned in bright green colors for the festivities, the Luck of the Matcha Crème Frappuccino is exclusive to participating locations across the United States and Canada. The new drink, stuck around for a limited time only, can be available until March 17. Fans can enjoy the frappuccino beverage from the nearest store or order it online for delivery or takeaway.

The Luck of the Matcha Crème Frappuccino is available on the menu until March 17 (Image via Starbucks)

The chain also offers a Buy-One-Get-One deal on orders for all handcrafted beverages placed on March 14. The deal, exclusive to registered reward program members, can be taken advantage of when placing the beverage through the chain's app between 12 pm and 6 pm this Thursday.

Starbucks launches new spring menu with Lavender-infused beverages

Starbucks launched a new spring menu earlier this month with two new drinks - "the Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte and Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha." Packed with the floral notes of Lavender, the new beverages have joined the chain's menu for a limited time and are available at stores in the United States and Canada since March 7.

Introducing the new drinks through a press release on March 7, Patrick Penny, Beverage Developer for Starbucks, commented,

“Lavender is the perfect flavor to transition us from the winter season into spring. Its soft sweetness, light floral notes, and beautiful color ignite feelings of rejuvenation and awakening associated with the change of seasons.”

Priced at $7.45, the Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha is made with the chain's creamy smooth matcha, ice, and real Oatmilk. The aesthetically pleasing beverage comes with toppings of lavender cream cold foam and is served chilled to offer subtly sweet notes of lavender in every sip.

The Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte also goes for $7.45 and is made with the chain's Blonde Espresso, ice, real Oatmilk, and the floral infusion of lavender. Unlike its counterpart, the Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte is available in hot and cold variants.