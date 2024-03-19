Chick-fil-A’s concept restaurant Little Blue Menu to launch new pizzas: Everything to know

Chick-fil-A is ready to serve global favorites as it has unveiled a new range of pizzas. Loaded with the goodness of zesty sauces and savory toppings, the new pizzas deliver popular flavors from the menu in the form of fun and creative cheesy treats.

Exclusive to the chain's concept restaurant, Little Blue Menu, the pizza options come in over six unique varieties, including - Buff-lo-Ranch Pizza Pie, Cheese Pizza Pie, Chick-fil-A Pizza Pie, Meats-n-Veg Pizza Pie, Pepperoni Pizza Pie, and Pepperoni Pizza 'Round.

The concept restaurant located at 'College Park, Maryland District' is serving the new pizzas starting Monday, March 18. Guests visiting the restaurant between 7 am and 10 pm can order the cheesy delicacies at starting prices of over $3.85. Orders for the new offerings can also be placed online for takeaways and home deliveries.

The pizza options are exclusive to the Little Blue Menu concept in Maryland (Image via C.-fil-A)

The fast food restaurant chain took to its website to unveil the pizza menu, with Stuart Tracy, Senior Culinary Lead Developer, commenting:

“As an innovation kitchen brand, we are constantly looking at what our customers want to better serve them. We've noticed our customers getting creative with Chick-fil-A ingredients on pizzas at home, so, we've decided to jump on board! Your taste buds already know the flavors, so it’s love before the first bite.”

All you need to know about Chick-fil-A's new pizza menu

Chick-fil-A took fans by surprise this week when it suddenly announced the launch of a new pizza menu. While it is still limited to a single location, the new menu is a welcoming gesture for fans and foodies who like to experience the chain's iconic flavors in a wide range of culinary delicacies.

Built upon the success of the iconic Pizza Pie, the new menu offers over six varieties of pizzas, loaded with toppings of the chain's signature sauces, pepperonis, chicken nuggets, cheeses, aromatic herbs, spices, and much more. Exclusively available at the Little Blue Menu concept restaurant in 'College Park, Maryland District,' the new pizzas are available to all guests starting March 18.

The new pizza menu starts at over $3.85 (Image via Chick-fil-A)

Being served at the concept restaurant from Monday to Saturday, the new pizza menu includes:

Buff-lo-Ranch Pizza Pie ($9.99) - A tangy and savory pizza pie with toppings of mozzarella, seasoned chicken nuggets, the fan-favorite buffalo sauce, lemon pepper seasonings, and a quick drizzle of ranch dressing. Chick-fil-A Pizza Pie ($9.99) - The best of the chain's flavors baked into a cheesy treat with toppings of seasoned chicken nuggets, iconic Chick-fil-A sauce, and crisp pickles. Cheese Pizza Pie ($7.69) - A classic favorite baked with loads of mozzarella and tomato sauce for a bubbly and gooey treat. Meats-n-Veg Pizza Pie ($9.99) - A loaded pizza baked with toppings of zesty tomato sauce, pepperoni, sausage slices, meatballs, chorizo, mozzarella, red bell peppers, and mushrooms. Pepperoni Pizza 'Round ($3.85) - It offers an on-the-go treat stuffed with savory fillings of the chain's iconic tomato sauce, pepperoni, and mozzarella cheese. Pepperoni Pizza Pie ($7.69) - A global classic baked with tomato sauce, pepperoni slices, and lots of creamy mozzarella.

The Little Blue Menu concept restaurant has been the testing location for several new menu additions since its inception in 2023. As such, it is highly likely that the pizza menu being tested at the Maryland restaurant will soon be available at Chick-fil-A restaurants across the United States. However, the outcome may still depend upon the response the cheesy menu receives from fans.