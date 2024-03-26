Dairy Queen free Blizzard deal: How to get, availability, and all you need to know

Dairy Queen is currently gearing up to unveil a new Buy-One-Get-One (BOGO) Blizzard deal. Customers can avail of the offer at participating stores all across the United States from April. Individuals can claim the offer by placing an order for any Blizzard flavors through the DQ mobile app. It is important to note that while choosing the freebie, guests must pick a Blizzard flavor of an equal or lower price than the one they ordered first.

The promotional deal commemorates the launch of new summer flavors like - Peanut Butter Cookie Dough Party Blizzard, Picnic Peach Cobbler Blizzard, and Ultimate Cookie Blizzard. The chain will also bring back nostalgic flavors including Frosted Animal Cookie Blizzard, Brownie Batter Blizzard, and Cotton Candy Blizzard, adding to the excitement surrounding the offer.

For the first time in decades, some hit flavors will be released from the chain's secret DQ freezer and will be available nationwide for a limited period.

Dairy Queen's new Blizzard deal hits stores on April 1

Dairy Queen's promotional deal is perfect for those who wish to get their hands on a chilled treat on a hot summer day. It will be available from April 1 until April 14 and Maria Hokanson, the Executive Vice President of Marketing, shared the news about the summer Blizzard flavors and said:

“For decades, we’ve kept our more than 170 delicious Blizzard Treat flavors sealed in the DQ FREEZER for safekeeping. Thanks to our fans, we are opening the doors for the very first time to bring back the Blizzard Treats they never forgot for a limited time.”

When the deal kicks off on April 1, individuals nationwide will be able to find it in the offer section of the DQ mobile app. The limited-time deal can then be applied to the order and can be availed by adding a Blizzard flavor of choice to the cart. Guests must then add another Blizzard serving of the same or lower price to get it at the discounted rate.

The BOGO deal on DQ Blizzards can be claimed until April 14 (Image via Dairy Queen)

Apart from the usually available flavors, guests will be able to taste test the following new and returning Blizzard flavors during the promotional period:

New Peanut Butter Cookie Dough Party Blizzard - This is a creamy soft-serve Blizzard that is blended with peanut butter toppings, rainbow confetti crunch, and chocolate chip cookie dough.

New Picnic Peach Cobbler Blizzard - This is a fruity treat made with the chain's thick Blizzard, cobbler pieces, and real peaches.

New Ultimate Cookie Blizzard - This item offers a mouth-watering blend of Dairy Queen's Blizzard, and cookies like Chips Ahoy, Oreos, and Nutter Butter.

Frosted Animal Cookie Blizzard - This is a classic blend of the DQ Blizzard, pink confetti icing, and pieces of frosted Animal Cookie.

Brownie Batter Blizzard - This item comprises a delicious blend of Dairy Queen's soft serve Blizzard, pieces of brownie dough, and brownie batter.

Cotton Candy Blizzard - This is made with DQ's thick soft-serve Blizzard, which is blended with cotton candy sprinkles.

While the new summer flavors are expected to be available on the Dairy Queen menu throughout the season, the returning flavors from the secret freezer will only be around for a limited time.