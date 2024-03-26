WhistlePig Whiskey launches maple syrup in collaboration with Super Troopers: Everything to know

WhistlePig Whiskey, the progenitor of premium rye, has partnered with the Broken Lizard’s Super Troopers to introduce all-new 'Super Troopers Stache Syrup.' The newly created syrup is a re-packaged version of the distiller's Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup and was created to raise awareness about the global maple syrup shortage.

Like the original syrup, the Super Troopers edition has also been aged in the original whiskey barrels from Whistlepig. Infused with signature Vermont flavors, the syrup perfectly complements desserts like pancakes, waffles, or ice creams, and beverages like mocktails or cocktails. The special syrup comes in a limited-edition glass flask featuring a unique mustache.

Exclusive to the United States, the Super Troopers Stache Syrup is available for purchase, having started as early as March 23. Shoppers can purchase the promotional product through the distiller's website - shop.whistlepigwhiskey.com - at the standard pricing of over $24.99 for a limited time or until supplies last.

The Troopers edition maple syrup can is aged in original whiskey barrels (Image via WhistlePig Whiskey)

Talking to the press about the maple syrup shortage and the awareness campaign, Jay Chandrasekhar (a.k.a. Thorny from the fictional Super Troopers) commented:

“The maple market is facing a shortage and mother of God, we have to keep it flowing from the maple mecca that is Vermont. We’re excited to make our permanent stake in Vermont through this merger and partnership, and of course stock up on maple for future films.”

How is WhistlePig Whiskey related to maple syrup and the maple syrup shortage?

Expand Tweet

Climate change has been the burning issue of the hour and has affected several agricultural productions, including maple syrup. Over the last few months, maple syrup production in the northern parts of the United States and Canada has suffered dire consequences due to harsher winters. The Forest Data Network reports that unstable weather conditions have severely affected the production channels causing an overall decrease of over 15% back in 2023.

A major name in the maple syrup industry, WhistlePig Distillery, is trying to tackle the issue in its own way and is running an awareness campaign in partnership with the Vermont State Troopers from the 2001 comedy Super Troopers. Commemorating the campaign, the distiller has introduced a limited-edition Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup to raise awareness.

The two specialists, each considered Vermont's finest, have also been featured in a 90-second Public Service Announcement (PSA). As the PSA progresses, the Super Troopers not only share the right way to chug on the sweet syrup but also share some unique maple syrup-themed recipes.

The Super Troopers Stache maple syrup can be availed for over $24.99 (Image via WhistlePig Whiskey)

Although the PSA tries to bring a comical flavor to the table, it does not deny the global maple syrup shortage. WhistlePig Whiskey and the Super Troopers aim to use the PSA to alert fans about the impact of the climate change crisis on essential elements of our daily lives.

Additionally, the premium rye distiller is also holding a 'Whiskey and Waffles' sweepstakes allowing one lucky participant to win a winter getaway to Vermont. The sweepstake runs until April 30 and is open to all United States residents aged 21 years or older.

Participants can visit the WhistlePig Whiskey website (https://whiskeyandwaffles.whistlepigwhiskey.com/#sweepstakes) and register by filling in their details, along with a short essay about their favorite WhistlePig Whiskey.