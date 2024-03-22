Oreo to roll out limited-edition churro flavor: Launch date, price, availability, and more

Oreo is adding the fun of fairs and outings in the spring as the chain introduces all-new Churro-flavored cookies. The new cookies seem to be targeted at adult fans and try to deliver the flavors of nostalgia in every bite. To match the real churro experience, the flavored dessert brings together the crispiness of fried dough cookies and a rich creme infused with churro flavors.

The latest addition to Oreo's special flavors, the Churro cookies are set to hit stores next week on March 27. Exclusively available in the United States, the limited edition cookies are expected to be priced at over $5. After being launched, the cookies will be available for purchase at popular retail stores such as Walmart, Target, and Costco, among others.

The churro-flavored cookies are made with fried dough (Representative image via Gustavo Peres / Pexels)

Currently, the cookie brand has kept its mouth closed and has not shared much about what people can expect from the new flavor. Fans, however, couldn't help pointing out that the churro-flavored cookie seems pretty similar to the mystery flavors from 2019.

During the launch of the mystery flavor cookies in 2019, the brand had encouraged fans to guess the limited-edition flavor to win a cash prize of $50,000. As the contest concluded and the winner was rewarded, the brand officially revealed that the mystery flavor was none other than churro.

The Churro-flavored Oreo cookies will be sold at major retailers starting on March 27

After the successful release of the Oreo Space Dunk cookies earlier this year, the world's biggest cookie company is now crafting a new 'dessert-within-dessert' experience with the new Churro-flavored cookies. The new cookie, scheduled for official launch on Wednesday, March 27, will be exclusively available across the United States as a limited-edition sandwich cookie flavor.

The global brand took to Instagram to share the news about the launch of the new churro-flavored cookies with the brief caption:

Add a little 🔥 spice 🔥 with OREO Churro, on shelves 3/27

Unlike its predecessors, the new churro-flavored cookies are made with fried dough to resemble the same flavor experience that one can get when enjoying a crispy and sweet churro. Apart from the churro-flavored creme, the cookies are also infused with the rich and smokey flavors of cinnamon and powdered sugar to offer a complete dessert experience in every delectable bite.

The churro-flavored cookies will be accessible beginning on March 27th (Image via Oreo)

Expected to be priced at over $5, the new Churro-flavored cookie will be available in the standard shareable packs. All major stockists of Oreo, like Walmart, Dollar General, Costco, Target, CVS, 7-Eleven, Walgreens, and Trader Joe's, among others will be selling the new cookies till supplies last. The cookies will also be available for purchase online on Instacart.com.

As fans wait for the churro-flavored cookies to hit stores they can try out other popular flavors like Birthday Cake, Mint Creme Chocolate, Java Chip Creme Chocolate, Peanut Butter Creme Cakesters, Golden Sandwich cookies, and Toffee Crunch Chocolate Sandwich, among others.

With the cookie brand running flash sales on their official website (oreo.com), there's no better time to stock up on your favorite flavors.