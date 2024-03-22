Dunkin’ renames their small iced coffee “The Short King”: Everything to know

Dunkin’ started off the spring by paying homage to the short kings around us as the chain renamed its small iced regular coffee 'The Short King.' The name change that was adopted on March 19 is in appreciation of all the confident men who are usually shorter than the average height of 5' 9" or 6 feet.

The name change only applies to the regular-sized iced coffee and does not affect any other sizes of iced coffee or other similar beverages on the menu. Just like the regular option, The Short King also costs over $5.36 and can be ordered at any participating store through the chain's app.

Orders for the renamed special coffee beverage can also be placed through the Dunkin' app for takeaway and delivery. While The Short King beverage is not limited to the short kings in our lives, it will only be available on the menu until March 26.

The Short King is the renamed version of the small iced regular coffee (Image via Dunkin’)

The name change for the coffee beverage was announced this Monday through a press release that read:

“In honor of the first day of spring and all our loyal short king fans out there, beginning March 19, a Dunkin’ small iced regular coffee will be available in the App under the name ‘The Short King." This honorary name will only be available for a limited time.., so make sure to grab a small iced coffee for yourself... or the short king in your life!”

What does Dunkin’s iced coffee have to do with the term "Short King?"

It's the short king spring at Dunkin’s as the doughnuts and coffeehouse chain started serving a renamed small iced regular coffee this week. The limited-time coffee that is now called The Short King offers a blend of milk, ice, and the chain's rich espresso to offer a soothing drink that can keep you feeling cool and energetic for longer.

A smooth drink for the short kings in our lives, the renamed coffee beverage is the chain's way to crown the men who are proudly standing on the shorter side of the height measurement scales. While the phrase short king has been the reason behind the birth of a whole pop culture trend including memes and gifs, it mostly compliments those individuals who may not stand the tallest in crowds but still manage to amaze us all.

Back in 2022 when the Short King pop culture was pretty relevant, the Spider-Man actor, Tom Holland, also found himself associated with the 'Short King' following rumors about his engagement to Zendaya Coleman.

The Short King coffee can be ordered until March 26 only (Image via Dunkin’)

At the time, fans couldn't help but associate Tom Holland with memes and gifs as they crowned him the Short King of the Year. It was later confirmed that Tom and Zendaya may not have been engaged, but they are in fact actively dating.

Apart from the renamed small iced regular coffee, Dunkin’ has also revealed new donut-flavored chocolate eggs. Right in time for Easter, the candy eggs come in coconut, jelly donuts, and brownie batter flavors.

Shoppers can get them at standard retail prices of over $9.99 from all major retailers across the United States. The 9 oz candy egg packets are also sold on Amazon.com and Frankfordcandy.com.