Burger King launches $5 Breakfast deal: Price, availability, and all you need to know

Burger King has been recently serving power-packed mornings with an all-new $5 Breakfast deal. The promotional deal that is exclusive to the United States allows guests to enjoy either of the three breakfast bundles - Awesome A.M. Bundle, Morning Grindset Bundle, and the Best of BK Bundle - for as low as $5 every day.

Available at all participating locations, the limited-time deal can be claimed until April 7. To be eligible for the deal, a guest must be registered to the chain's free Royal Perks reward program. All Royal Perks members can avail of the exciting deal by placing a qualifying order through the BK app or website during breakfast hours.

The $5 Breakfast deal can be taken benefit of until April 7 (Image via Burger King)

Like most of the popular fast food restaurant chains, BK restaurants also open around 6 am and begin to serve breakfast soon after. While the opening timings may vary upon location, most of them stop serving breakfast by 10:30. The breakfast hours, however, may be different for select locations that operate 24 hours or till late at night.

Burger King has recently made breakfast even more pocket-friendly with an all-new $5 Breakfast bundle deal. As the name suggests, the value bundles go for over $5 each and allow guests to avail drool-worthy and satiating breakfast meals every day without breaking the bank.

The limited-time Burger King deal can be a great help to youngsters and adults who often miss out on morning breakfast due to their busy schedules and lack of prepping time.

While a home-cooked meal is always the best option to start the day with, the breakfast bundles from BK also do a good job at serving a balanced meal full of proteins like eggs, sausages, ham, bacon, and even beverages like orange juice or coffee.

The $5 Breakfast bundle can be ordered on the BK app or website (Image via Burger King)

Wondering what is served in the three breakfast bundles? Here's a quick brief into the savory offerings for you:

Awesome A.M. Bundle - The Awesome A.M. breakfast bundle is served with a bottle of Simply Orange Juice and a choice between biscuit options like - ham, eggs and cheese, bacon, eggs and cheese, eggs & cheese, and sausage, eggs, and cheese. Packing over 452 calories, it is a well-balanced breakfast option to get through the early morning blues.

Morning Grindset Bundle - The Morning Grindset breakfast bundle is served with a large hot coffee and a choice between a Bacon, Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissan'wich or a Double Sausage Egg & Cheese Croissan'wich. Packing more than 675 calories, it can be a perfect wake-me-up breakfast meal option.

Best of BK Bundle - The Best of BK breakfast bundle comes with French toast sticks, Hash browns, and a choice between Sausage, Bacon or Ham, Eggs & Cheese Croissan'wich. The loaded meal can pack over 1052 calories and can be enough to keep you going throughout the day.

Guests looking forward to something extra can also avail of another limited-time deal that lets them enjoy a $3 discount on all Burger King orders of $20 or more. Exclusively available to the Royal Perks members, the deal can be claimed on all BK delivery orders placed on the chain's app and bk.com.