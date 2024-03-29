Lay’s brings back four fan-favorite flavors: Variations, price, availability, and all you need to know

Lay’s has been serving a medley of fan-favorite flavors recently under the new "Flavor That Hits Home" campaign. Inspired by the goodness of local flavors from different parts of the country, the four returning flavor varieties available nationwide include - BLT Sandwich, Fried Pickles with Ranch, Kettle Cooked Lime & Cracked Pepper, and Crispy Taco.

The much loved flavors have been available at major retailers, starting as early as March 27. Packed in bags of 7.75 oz to 8 oz, the four potato chip snacks can be purchased at standard retail prices of over $4.99. Shoppers can find them at major retailers like Target, Walmart, and Costco, among others, for a limited time or until stocks last.

The Pepsico-owned snack brand kicked off the campaign and announced the return of the fan-favorite flavors this week, with Tina Mahal, Senior Vice President of Marketing, commenting:

"With the Flavor That Hits Home lineup, we're helping fans taste the cherished dishes they know and love from their hometowns in an entirely new way, with the hope that every bite inspires fond memories of enjoying meals back home with family and friends."

The returning Lay’s flavors are available for a limited time only

Lay’s gave nostalgia a go this week as the snack brand brought back four regionally inspired potato chip flavors. The fan-favorite flavors that are part of the ongoing "Flavor That Hits Home" campaign, are aimed at offering a snacking experience that helps fans connect back to the local flavors and go down the memory lane.

As the name suggests, the regional flavors like Fried Pickles with Ranch, BLT Sandwich, and Crispy Taco will be exclusive to the regions where they originate from. The Kettle Cooked Lime & Cracked Pepper flavor, however, can be found at major stores nationwide.

Fans living out of the specific flavor regions will also be able to purchase all returning Lay’s potato chip flavors from Snacks.com. The online retailer will deliver all four flavors to various parts of the United States for a limited time or until stocks last.

The returning flavors have been available in stores starting on March 27 (Image via Lay’s)

For those who have yet to try the returning potato chip flavors, here's what the crispy snack has to offer:

Crispy Taco ($4.99) - It takes inspiration from the West Coast flavors and offers crispy chips with bold hints of sour cream, ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.

BLT Sandwich ($4.99) - Infused with the classic flavors of the Atlantic and Northeast regions, it offers a similar flavor profile to the favorite American sandwich with a crispy twist on the savoriness of tomatoes and smokey bacon.

Lay’s Fried Pickles with Ranch ($4.99) - Crunchy potato chips infused with mouthwatering flavors straight from the cookbooks of the Midwest and the South, with exciting notes of fried batter, dill pickles, and creamy ranch dressing.

Kettle Cooked Lime & Cracked Pepper ($2.69 and $4.99) - A one-of-a-kind kettle-cooked crispy snack infused with a drool-worthy medley of citrusy flavors from lime and a bold kick of spiciness from cracked pepper.

Celebrating the launch of the "Flavor That Hits Home" campaign, Lay’s will host at least three sampling events in Los Angeles, Tampa, and Chicago. The pop-up events scheduled for April will allow people to experience an exciting journey of delicious flavors. During the event, guests will also be able to enjoy all four of the potato chip flavors in one single place.