Ames stores reopening in 2026: Number of stores and all we know so far

Ames Department Stores are the talk of the town right now after internet posts started claiming their return by 2026. The Connecticut-based store chain that closed down over two decades ago is rumored to open a new fleet of over 35 brick-and-mortar locations across the United States by 2027. The chain also claims to open up more locations in the following years.

The discount store chain recently took to its former website to share several quick details about the comeback plans that are to be set in motion starting in 2026. Going by the website, the discount store chain will be opening at least seven distribution centers along with regular stores to handle quick and efficient deliveries for customers nationwide.

In a bid to regain its former glory, the discount store chain will also be opening the popular Ames cafes at all of the upcoming locations. While some of the participating locations will offer 'Click and Collect' services, the others will be paired with pharmacies to ensure ease of access for customers. The chain also plans to offer online ordering and home delivery for multiple items through a new website.

All we know about the reopening plans of Ames Department stores so far

The Rocky Hill, Connecticut-based discount store chain, Ames Department Store, was facine tough competition from retail giants like Walmart and Target in the 1990s when it filed for bankruptcy. Over a decade later, the discount store chain filed another bankruptcy in 2002 and officially shut down its operations.

As the chain went out of business, more than 327 store locations across the United States were shut down, leaving over 21,500 employees jobless. Almost two decades later, the former retailer seems to be trying to get back into the business with rumored plans for an upcoming reopening in 2026.

While the discount store chain has not shared confirmed details about where it plans to open the new brick-and-mortar locations, it has been hinted that customers will get to witness at least 35 new stores in the U.S. by 2027, with more planned for later.

From the iconic Ames cafes to pharmacies, online ordering to doorstep deliveries, and even plans for Click & Collect services, the retailer seems to be trying to offer a shopping experience similarly convenient and streamlined to the major retailers.

Readers, however, are advised to take these claims with a grain of salt, as the chain made similar claims back in 2022. At that time, the former discount store chain announced through its website that Ames stores were returning by spring 2023. The plans, however, never came to fruition, and the retailer was met with severe backlash from people nationwide for spreading a hoax.

As the spring ended, Ames updated its website in June, and the announcement for the reopening was removed without a trace. Soon after, the chain's X account broke news about the resignation of multiple members following an alleged mismanagement that had affected the company.

The tweet also mentioned the appointment of Molyneux as the new company president, with hopes of the brand becoming stronger than ever. Even with all the backlashes and rumors, the chain never shared the details about a confirmed reopening timeline. Until more details are revealed about the upcoming 2026 reopening, readers are best advised to maintain due caution against the rumors.