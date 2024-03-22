Starbucks holiday mugs recall: Reason, affected products, and everything to know

Over 440,000 units of Starbucks holiday mugs have been recalled across the country due to concerns about overheating and burn hazards. Recalled by Nestlé USA, the affected drinkware may cause minor to severe burns and lacerations in certain cases.

The voluntary recall announced on Thursday, March 21, affects at least four metallic holiday cup products - S. Holiday Gift Set with 2 Mugs, S. Classic Hot Cocoa and Mug, S. Peppermint and Classic Hot Cocoas and Mug, and S. Holiday Blend Coffee and Mug.

The recalled Starbucks holiday mugs can lead to burns and laceration injuries (Image via CPSC / Nestlé USA)

Nestlé USA said the affected metallic mugs can get extra hot when put in a microwave or filled with extremely hot coffee and other liquids. The overheating may cause the mugs to break, which can result in a spillage of the hot liquid, thus posing risks of burn hazards. The broken pieces of the mugs can also hurt people in the vicinity or those trying to clean them.

The establishment has already informed the United States Consumer Products Safety Commission (CPSC) of 12 cases where the mugs overheated and broke down. The incidents have resulted in at least nine cases of severe burn injuries and at least one case of laceration. One of the affected individuals required medical attention.

Starbucks holiday mugs recalled due to risks of burn and laceration injuries

Nestlé USA Inc. of Arlington, Virginia, recently recalled nearly 440,500 units of Starbucks holiday mugs due to risks of overheating, burn hazards, and lacerations.

The problem with the drinkware came to the establishment's knowledge through complaints from consumers in the United States. Soon after, the establishment issued the voluntary recall and stressed that consumer safety is their top priority:

"The quality, safety and integrity of Nestlé USA products remain our number one priority. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers."

The Starbucks holiday mugs affected by the problem only came in 16-oz and 11-oz sizes. They were available in four varieties: S. Holiday Gift Set with 2 Mugs, S. Classic Hot Cocoa and Mug, S. Peppermint and Classic Hot Cocoas and Mug, and S. Holiday Blend Coffee and Mug.

The 'Made-in-China' drinkware, which featured official Starbucks branding, was sold at standard retail prices of $10, $13, $20, and more. Customers across the country may have purchased the gift sets through retailers like Nexcom, Walmart, and Target between November 2023 and January 2024.

The recalled holiday mugs were sold in 11 and 16-oz sizes (Image via CPSC / Nestlé USA)

Customers who purchased the Starbucks holiday mugs affected by this recall are advised not to use them anymore. All affected drinkware can be returned to the retailer for a full refund.

Those having problems with an in-store refund can get a refund by visiting https://www.nestleusa.com/info/contact-us-landing. You may have to complete the form by submitting pictures of the recalled mug or the unique gift set identifier code to be eligible for a full refund.