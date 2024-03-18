Best Buy recalls Insignia air fryers: Reason, affected models, and more

Best Buy Purchasing, LLC has recalled over 187,400 air fryer products in the US due to fire hazard, burn, and laceration concerns. Additionally, nearly 99,900 units of affected air fryers were also sold in Canada.

The voluntary recall only affects air fryers and air fryer ovens from the INSIGNIA brand. The models affected by the problem include - NS-AF10DBK2, NS-AF34D2, NS-AF5DSS2, NS-AF5MSS2, NS-AF8DBD2, and NS-AF10DSS2.

The establishment believes that the air fryer products may have an issue that may lead to overheating problems, thus causing the handles to either break or melt. In the case of the air fryer ovens, the overheating issue may cause the door equipped with glass to shatter.

The air fryer products affected by the recall may pose risks of fire hazards and burns (Image via Consumer Product Safety Commission)

If the handle on the air fryer melts it may pose risks of a fire and even lead to minor to severe burns. Additionally, the shattered glass may not only pose risks of a fire but could also lead to severe burns and laceration injuries.

As per the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the recalled products have already been linked to at least 24 cases of glass shattering, overheating, and melting. While there have also been six reports of fire, the federal agency is yet to receive confirmation about any injuries.

All you need to know about Best Buy's Air Fryer recall

According to the recall notice published on the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) website, Best Buy Purchasing LLC has issued a voluntary recall for nearly 287,300. Sold across the United States and Canada, the affected air fryers and air fryer ovens are a fire hazard and can even pose risks of burns and lacerations.

In production since the last few years, the recalled Best Buy air fryers and air fryer ovens were available under the INSIGNIA branding and were sold in over six different models, including - NS-AF10DBK2, NS-AF34D2, NS-AF5DSS2, NS-AF5MSS2, NS-AF8DBD2, and NS-AF10DSS2.

Each air fryer and air fryer oven product model affected by the issue came with a cooking chamber of 3.4 to 10 quarts. Available in black, stainless-steel, or greyish colors, the recalled air fryer products were manufactured in China.

Priced between $32 and $180, the affected electronic items were sold all across the United States and Canada through Best Buy's retail stores, and through other third-party sellers. The recalled kitchen electronics were also sold on www.eBay.com and www.bestbuy.com. Customers in the United States and Canada could have purchased the faulty Insignia products between November 2021 and November 2023.

The recalled Best Buy air fryer and air fryer ovens were priced between $32 and $180 (Image via CPSC)

Consumers who have purchased either of the recalled air fryer products are advised to stop using them immediately. You can then contact Best Buy on their recall website - https://www.recallrtr.com/airfryer - to be guided through the refund process.

To get the refund successfully, a customer may have to submit details like a picture of the faulty electronic item, model number, and receipt. While the refund process does not require customers to return the faulty product to the nearest store, you may still have to destroy the recalled item as instructed during the refund process.