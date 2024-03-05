Trader Joe’s recalls chicken soup dumplings: Reason, affected lot, and more

Over 61,800 pounds of chicken soup dumplings sold at Trader Joe's stores are part of a nationwide recall issued over concerns of potential contamination with foreign material. Feared to contain hard plastic pieces, the affected products may pose risks of minor to severe effects if ingested.

The voluntary recall announced earlier last week exclusively applies to “TRADER JOE’S Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings” produced by CJ Foods Manufacturing Beaumont Corporation. The affected products were available under two specific lots, including - ‘03.07.25.C1-1’ and ‘03.07.25.C1-2.’

The affected Steamed Chicken Soup Dumpling products may be contaminated with plastic pieces (Image via FSIS)

The contamination problem came to light recently when the establishment received complaints from consumers who found hard plastic pieces in the steamed chicken soup dumplings. The establishment believes the plastic pieces could be from a permanent marker pen. However, how they found their way into the dumplings has not been confirmed.

It is to be noted that ingesting plastic pieces may not always have adverse effects. However, depending on the size and sharpness of the piece, it may still pose risks of causing internal bleeding and lacerations to the gut wall, food pipe, intestines, and stomach walls. Some contaminants may even be breeding grounds for pathogens and may cause severe infections and sickness if ingested.

All you need to know about Trader Joe's Steamed Chicken Soup Dumpling recall

Featuring the establishment number 'P-46009,' the dumplings were produced on December 7, 2023. The recalled products were only sold at Trader Joe's and were distributed to store locations all across the country. No other products sold at the retailers are known to be affected by this problem.

The affected Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings were produced on December 7, 2023 (Image via FSIS)

Consumers who may have purchased the affected Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings in the last few months and may still have some boxes with them are advised not to use them anymore. The affected boxes should either be thrown away or returned to the nearest Trader Joe's store for a refund.

Individuals who may have questions related to the recalled dumplings or issues with the refund process can contact CJ Food Manufacturing Beaumont Corporation at 800-544-6855. Reports about adverse effects can also be made through the same contact details.