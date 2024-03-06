General Motors recalls pickup trucks: Reason, affected models, and more

Over 820,000 pickup trucks are being recalled by General Motors (GM) over an issue with the tailgates. The problem may cause the tailgates to open up unexpectedly, thus compromising the safety of the vehicle and the occupants.

The voluntary recall announced earlier this month exclusively affected two pick-up truck models, including - 'GMC Sierra 2500/3500 (HD)' and 'Chevy Silverado.' In production since September 1, 2020, the affected vehicles are from the model years 2020 to 2024.

As per General Motors, the power-unlatching tailgates on the affected vehicles may be prone to water damage in certain conditions. The water intruding into the tailgate can cause a short circuit in the electronic gate-release switch responsible for operating the tailgate. Following the short circuit, the tailgate may stop operating as intended, and the gate may unlatch while the vehicle is parked.

The recalled GMC Sierra and Chevy Silverado pick-up trucks may have an issue with the tailgate (Image via General Motors)

If a pickup truck is loaded with unsecured cargo and the tailgate ends up being unlatched, it may cause the cargo to exit the truck bed and fall on the road as the truck is driven. The fallen cargo may then become a road hazard, posing an increased risk of crashes and injuries.

Hence, owners are requested to wait for the issue to be fixed or to only drive the vehicles before ensuring the tailgate is latched properly.

All you need to know about General Motors' pickup truck recall

Nearly 829,500 GMC Sierra 2500/3500 (HD) and Chevy Silverado pick-up trucks are part of a nationwide recall announced by General Motors. Feared to have an issue with the tailgate, which can open unexpectedly, the affected vehicles are linked with at least one alleged case of minor injury and three cases of property damage.

General Motors has also received at least 136 complaints of cases where the tailgates on the vehicles were open while they were being driven. However, the automaker believes the tailgate can only open when the vehicle is parked and that owners may be hitting the road without noticing that the tailgate is open.

The vehicle models affected by the problem are from the model years 2020 to 2024 and were in production between September 01, 2020 and August 1, 2023. Available in a wide range of colors, the vehicles were widely sold across the United States and Canada.

The recalled GMC Sierra 2500/3500 and Chevy Silverado vehicles have been linked with three cases of property damage (Image via Chevrolet / General Motors)

As a remedy to the tailgate issue, General Motors' dealerships across the country will replace the exterior switch responsible for tailgate operation. The replacement parts are made with enhanced water-resistant materials to ensure utmost safety.

All replacement and inspection services for the affected GMC Sierra 2500/3500 and Chevy Silverado vehicles will be provided at no cost to the customers. The automaker will notify vehicle owners of the remedy starting March 18. Meanwhile, consumers with questions about the recall or those with doubts regarding replacements can contact General Motors at 586-596-1733.