Trader Joe's recalls cashews amid potential salmonella risk: Affected lots, and everything to know

Trader Joe's has issued a nationwide recall for certain lots of cashews due to fears of potential salmonella contamination. If consumed, the contaminated products could be fatal. They could lead to sickness and infections in people of varying ages.

The affected cashew products were produced by Wenders LLC of Dublin, California, and specific production lots of Trader Joe's Nuts- 50% Less Sodium Roasted & Salted Whole Cashews are being recalled. The four unique lots of the roasted cashew products confirmed to be affected by the issue include - T12139, T12140, T12141, and T12142.

As of this writing, the federal agencies in the United States have not reported any illnesses linked to the recalled items.

Salmonella contamination prompts recall for Trader Joe's roasted cashews

Certain lots of roasted whole cashew products exclusively sold at Trader Joe's stores are part of a voluntary recall announced this week due to potential risks of salmonellosis contamination. If consumed, the products affected by the recall could cause severe salmonellosis infection.

While this can infect people of all ages, growing children, the elderly, and those with weakened immunity are at a higher risk of contracting the same.

The recalled cashew products could be contaminated with salmonella (Image via Pexels)

Known to incubate within a week of consuming contaminated food items, salmonellosis can lead to nausea, fever, abdominal pain, bloody diarrhea, digestive issues, vomiting, and weakness.

Apart from these symptoms, certain cases of infections can also lead to complications like sepsis, which can be life-threatening.

Everything to know about the recalled roasted cashews from Trader Joe's

The roasted whole cashews that were recalled were only sold at Trader Joe's stores. Consumers across the United States may have been able to purchase them under the label - 50% Less Sodium Roasted & Salted Whole Cashews.

Wenders LLC learned about the potential contamination following the import tests conducted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). While conducting the tests, the federal agency found that at least one of the four lots was positive for the presence of Salmonella.

The company's roasted cashew recall only affects four lots (Image via FDA)

The firm said that the cashews used in the production were imported from both India and Vietnam, hence the source of the contamination is still unclear. However, lots of the products confirmed to be affected by the recall include - T12139, T12140, T12141, and T12142.

The recalled products came with best-before-dates between February 21, 2025, and March 10, 2025, and were exclusive to stores in the states of - Alabama (AL), Arkansas (AR), Arizona (AZ) California (CA), Colorado (CO), Idaho (ID), Kansas (KS), Los Angeles (LA), New Mexico (NM) Nevada (NV), Oklahoma (OK), Oregon (OR), Tennessee (TN), Texas (TX) Utah (UT), and Washington (WA).

Lot No. Best Before Date T12139 February 21, 2025 T12140 March 01, 2025 T12141 March 08, 2025 T12142 March 10, 2025

All products that are part of this recall are no longer fit for consumption and should either be discarded or returned to Trader Joe's for a refund. Consumers with questions related to the issue can contact the company at [email protected].