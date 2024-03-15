Johnsonville’s turkey kielbasa sausage recall: Reason, affected units, and more

Over 35,000 pounds of Johnsonville turkey kielbasa sausage products are part of a nationwide recall issued over foreign material contamination. The Salm Partners, LLC products are feared to contain pieces of rubber and may pose risks of certain medical implications if consumed.

The voluntary recall announced this month exclusively affects the "Johnsonville POLISH KIELBASA TURKEY" sausage products. The ready-to-eat turkey sausages were produced last year between October 30 to 31 and were sold through major retail stores across the United States.

Salm Partners, LLC discovered the contamination problem earlier this month after it received complaints from consumers who noticed rubber pieces in the ready-to-eat turkey sausage logs.

Though the affected sausages have now been removed from stores, it is not confirmed how the rubber pieces found their way into them.

The Johnsonville turkey kielbasa sausage products contain pieces of rubber (Image via FSIS)

Rubber, metal, or plastic-contaminated food items are not just unfit for consumption but can also result in problems like food and chemical poisoning. The contaminants can also cause the food to be affected by bacterial contamination in some cases and may cause salmonellosis or listeriosis infections.

Infections like listeriosis or salmonellosis are often diagnosed with symptoms like - high fever, stomach aches, vomiting, nausea, bloody diarrhea, and headaches. While most such patients can recover independently, others may require proper medical care.

As per the United States Food Safety & Inspection Service (FSIS), the recalled sausage products have not been linked with any such cases of infections or other medical implications.

All you need to know about Johnsonville’s turkey kielbasa sausage recall

Distributed in labeled vacuum-packed packages of 12 oz each, the affected product was available under the label - Johnsonville POLISH KIELBASA TURKEY. Featuring the establishment number - "P-32009" - each of the packages contained a single folded log of ready-to-eat turkey sausage.

The contaminated turkey sausage products were produced between October 30 and October 31, 2023, and came with two unique best-by-dates of 05/17/24 and 05/18/24. Reportedly distributed to all major retailers, they were sold all around the country over the last few months.

The recalled Johnsonville turkey kielbasa sausage products were distributed all across the United States (Image via Charly_7777 / Pixabay)

The United States Food Safety & Inspection Service (FSIS) believes that even though the affected ready-to-eat turkey sausage products may have already been removed from stores consumers may still have them stored in their refrigerators.

As such, the federal agency is urging all consumers to dispose of all packets of the contaminated sausage with immediate effect.

Product Size/Packaging Produced between Establishment no. Best-by-dates Johnsonville POLISH KIELBASA TURKEY 12 oz. vacuum-packed packages October 30, 2023, to October 31, 2023 P-32009 05/17/24 and 05/18/24

You can also choose to return it to the original store of purchase for a full refund. While some stores may require a receipt, others may return the recalled products even without a valid receipt.

Individuals facing return-related issues or those who want to report adverse effects can contact the establishment's representative, Stephanie Schafer, at 888-556-2728.