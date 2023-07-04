Keys Soulcare 2-in-1 concealer tint: Where to get, price, and more details explored

A perfect concealer tint can be a game-changer in makeup and the Keys Soulcare It's Like Skin 2-in-1 concealer is ideal for those looking to cover up blemishes and lessen dark circles while naturally enhancing their facial features. This 2-in-1 Concealer +Tint is priced at $28 and available in 40 shades.

A collaboration between Alicia Keys, the visionary behind Keys Soulcare, and the esteemed board-certified dermatologist Dr Renée Snyder, the It's Like Skin 2-in-1 Concealer + Tint acts as a perfect concealer tint that seamlessly combines the best of skincare and color benefits.

Speaking about the recently launched It’s Like Skin 2-in-1 Concealer, Alicia Keys elaborated on her vision for the product.

"It feels amazing and good for your skin. When creating offerings, what’s most important to me is that your skin feels safe and protected. I know I can feel safe in this offering since it was mindfully created to be good for your skin," she said.

The Keys Soulcare 2-in-1 concealer tint also offers sun protection

The Keys Soulcare 2-in-1 concealer tint comes with the dual benefits of a concealer and a tinted moisturiser, covering up skin blemishes and lessening dark circles. Apart from concealing skin imperfections, it also offers a myriad of additional advantages, listed as follows:

Full coverage: It's a dermatologically developed, non-comedogenic, clean formula that works with all skin tones, offering buildable coverage. It has a sheer, natural look and a full-coverage finish.

It's a dermatologically developed, non-comedogenic, clean formula that works with all skin tones, offering buildable coverage. It has a sheer, natural look and a full-coverage finish. Extra-nourishing formula: Infused with skin-loving ingredients, the Keys Soulcare 2-in-1 Concealer Tint not only conceals but also nourishes your skin. Ingredients like hyaluronic acid and botanical extracts help hydrate and soothe the skin.

Infused with skin-loving ingredients, the Keys Soulcare 2-in-1 Concealer Tint not only conceals but also nourishes your skin. Ingredients like hyaluronic acid and botanical extracts help hydrate and soothe the skin. Sun guard: This concealer tint is formulated with SPF, offering protection against harmful UV rays. It acts as an extra layer of defence against sun damage.

This concealer tint is formulated with SPF, offering protection against harmful UV rays. It acts as an extra layer of defence against sun damage. Effortless application: The creamy texture of the concealer tint glides effortlessly onto the skin, making it easy to apply and blend. It comes with an easy-application brush for a natural, flawless finish.

The creamy texture of the concealer tint glides effortlessly onto the skin, making it easy to apply and blend. It comes with an easy-application brush for a natural, flawless finish. Extensive shades: The 2-in-1 Concealer Tint comes in a wide range of 40 different shades, catering to light and medium skin tones.

Enriched with Squalane and 2% Niacinamide, this versatile beauty product offers a subtle, moisturised, and natural-looking skin coverage. Speaking about it, Keys Soulcare President, Kory Marchisotto, claimed:

“Keys Soulcare is an invitation to create your own beauty standard and be strong in your you. It’s Like Skin is an extension of this beautiful ethos.”

A step-wise guide to applying the 2-in1 concealer tint

Here's how to apply the concealer tint:

Step 1: Clean your face and pat it dry.

Clean your face and pat it dry. Step 2: Take a coin-sized portion of the 2-in-1 Concealer Tint and apply dots of concealer evenly on the face and neck.

Take a coin-sized portion of the 2-in-1 Concealer Tint and apply dots of concealer evenly on the face and neck. Step 3: Use the oversized applicator brush to blend gently for a seamless finish.

Use the oversized applicator brush to blend gently for a seamless finish. Step 4: For prolonged use, lightly dust your face with a translucent powder after blending the concealer tint thoroughly.

For prolonged use, lightly dust your face with a translucent powder after blending the concealer tint thoroughly. Step 5: Add the final touches and complete your makeup routine with your favorite foundation, blush, eye highlighters, and lip colors.

The Keys Soulcare 2-in1 Concealer Tint is now exclusively available on its official website. Priced at $28, one can cherry-pick their most desired skin tint from the product shade card. The 40 beautiful shades come in a convenient bottle with an oversized applicator brush.

Poll : 0 votes