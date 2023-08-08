Krispy Kreme Pumpkin Spice Donut Collection: Varieties, availability, and all you need to know

Krispy Kreme introduced its Pumpkin Spice line on Monday, August 7, to mark the beginning of the fall season. The line includes a range of donuts that are infused, filled, decorated, and garnished with pumpkin spice flavors.

The newly available four-doughnut collection includes two new donuts and two returning classics.

Krispy Kreme @krispykreme You’ll fall hard for our new collection featuring 4 irresistible flavors: our NEW Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Swirl, Pumpkin Spice Maple Pecan, & our returning Pumpkin Spice Cake & Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed doughnuts! *Mic Drop* #PumpkinSpice is BACK earlier than ever!You’ll fall hard for our new collection featuring 4 irresistible flavors: our NEW Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Swirl, Pumpkin Spice Maple Pecan, & our returning Pumpkin Spice Cake & Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed doughnuts! pic.twitter.com/RU97G2Ch16

The Pumpkin Spice Maple Pecan Doughnut and the Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Swirl Doughnut are the two newest additions to the pumpkin spice menu. The Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut and the Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut, on the other hand, are returning varieties.

In a release, Global Chief Brand Officer, Dave Skena, said the following regarding the new offerings:

“Year after year, we fall in love all over again with pumpkin spice-flavored treats, and this year pumpkin spice lovers will fall the hardest at Krispy Kreme. Combining two new pumpkin spice doughnuts with two fan favorites – we’re saying to the spice AND our fans, ‘P.S., we love you’!”

Krispy Kreme customers will “Fall” in love with this new Pumpkin Spice Donut Collection

The offer and the collection is really enticing (Image via Getty Images / Krispy Kreme)

The brand's Pumpkin Spice Collection is now available in-store and online for pickup or delivery through the official app and the website. Furthermore, they are only here for a limited time.

The four different kinds of donuts are as follows:

1) Pumpkin Spice Maple Pecan Doughnut: The Pumpkin Spice Maple Pecan Doughnut is a variation of the Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed doughnut. It is carefully dipped by hand in maple icing and then generously topped with crispy candied pecan pieces.

2) Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Swirl Doughnut: The Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Swirl Doughnut is a delightful treat that combines the flavors of a Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed doughnut with a swirl of decadent pumpkin buttercream frosting and cream cheese icing.

It is then topped with a delicate sprinkling of cinnamon sugar.

3) Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut: The Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut is a highly anticipated seasonal fan favorite. It is a glazed, old-fashioned doughnut made with pumpkin spice cake that perfectly balances the crumbly cake texture with a delightful pumpkin spice flavor.

4) Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut: The Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut is a seasonal favorite. It's every bite will melt in the mouth. Moreover, this Original Glazed doughnut has just the right amount of pumpkin spice flavor.

The franchise has other attractive items (Image via Krispy Kreme)

In addition to Pumpkin Spice Coffee, the menu also features fresh, iced, and frozen Pumpkin Spice Lattes. The coffee is prepared with a limited-edition blend of pumpkin, nutmeg, and cinnamon.

More details about the company

The brand is famous for its donuts (Image via Getty Images)

Krispy Kreme, Inc. is a United States-based international doughnut manufacturer and coffeehouse chain. The brand was launched by Vernon Rudolph in 1937.

Rudolph acquired a coveted yeast-raised doughnut recipe from a skilled French cook in New Orleans.

He then proceeded to rent a building located in the historic Old Salem area of Winston-Salem, North Carolina. With his new establishment, Rudolph commenced the sale of these delectable donuts to various local grocery stores.

Since its inception, the brand has experimented with doughnut flavors to create a distinct product. The Whole Wheat Glazed doughnut was introduced by the franchise on February 19, 2007. On July 1, 2010, it debuted a doughnut infused with the soft drink Cheerwine.

On August 5, 2019, the brand unveiled two new donuts under Reese's brand: the "chocolate lovers" and "peanut butter lovers" donuts. In addition, Krispy Kreme introduced a variety of candy-coated donuts in July 2020. These donuts were adorned with Nerds, sour gummies, jelly beans, and marshmallows.