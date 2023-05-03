Lamb of God Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues, and more 

Heavy metal band Lamb of God has announced a headline tour for the summer of 2023, featuring a lineup of special guests including Ice Nine Kills, Suicide Silence, The Acacia Strain, and Frozen Soul. The tour, produced by Live Nation, will visit eight cities across the United States.

The tour will kick off on August 10 at The Wellmont in Montclair, New Jersey, before making stops in St. Louis, Oklahoma, Las Vegas, Riverside, and more. The band is excited to hit the road once again and bring their signature sound to fans across the country.

The artist presale began on Tuesday, May 2, while the general on-sale will begin on Friday, May 5, at 10 am local time on LiveNation's website.

The Lamb of God tour will begin in Montclair and end in Pikeville

Lamb of God will kick off their months-long scheduled tour with their concert in Montclair, which is scheduled to take place on August 10, 2023. After visiting several cities across America, the band will finally wrap up their tour with their Pikeville concert on September 11, 2023.

The following are the complete dates and venues of the tour:

Aug 10, 2023: Montclair The Wellmont, NJ

Aug 14, 2023: St Louis The Factory, MO

Aug 18, 2023: Corpus Christi Concrete Street Amphitheater, TX

Aug 21, 2023: Oklahoma City Criterion, OK

Aug 25, 2023: Las Vegas Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort, NV

Aug 27, 2023: Riverside Municipal Auditorium, CA

Aug 30, 2023: Flagstaff Pepsi Ampitheater, AZ

Sep 11, 2023: Pikeville Appalachian Wireless Arena, KY

The tour includes The Acacia Strain, Ice Nine Kills, Frozen Soul, Suicide Silence, The Black Dahlia Murder, After the Burial, and Alpha Wolf playing select dates to support Lamb of God on their upcoming trek.

The tour is in support of their 2022 album, Omens.

Lamb of God is a Grammy-nominated band with over three million records sold worldwide

Lamb of God is an American heavy metal band that formed in Richmond, Virginia, in 1994. Originally known as Burn the Priest, the band changed their name to Lamb of God in 1999, shortly before releasing their debut album, New American Gospel. Since then, Lamb of God has become one of the most successful and influential metal bands of the past two decades.

Known for their punishing blend of thrash and groove metal, they have released nine studio albums to date, including 2020's self-titled album. They have toured extensively around the world and have shared stages with some of the biggest names in metal and rock.

They have been one of the most successful metal bands in terms of record sales. They have sold more than 3 million records, a testament to their popularity and influence. Several of their albums have even charted in the top 10 on the prestigious Billboard 200 chart, including Wrath and VII: Sturm und Drang. In 2009, Wrath debuted at number 2 on the chart.

Lamb of God has received numerous awards and accolades for their music, including a Grammy nomination for their song Redneck in 2007. They have also been named Best Live Band by Metal Hammer magazine and have won multiple Best Metal Album awards from publications such as Revolver and Kerrang!.

Overall, their music has been praised for its technical proficiency, powerful lyrics, and unrelenting energy. Their socially conscious lyrics touch on a wide range of topics, from politics and war to personal struggles and social justice. With their intense live shows and uncompromising commitment to their craft, they have established themselves as one of the most respected and influential metal bands in the world.

