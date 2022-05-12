What happened to Trevor Strnad? Tributes pour in as Black Dahlia vocalist dies aged 41

Lead singer and founding member of the Black Dahlia Murder, Trevor Strnad, recently passed away at 41. His bandmates confirmed the news on Instagram, writing :

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Trevor Scott Strnad. Beloved son, brother, and Shepard of good times, he was loved by all that met him."

They continued and stated,

"A walking encyclopedia of all things music. He was a hugger, a writer, and truly one of the world's greatest entertainers. His lyrics provided the world with stories and spells and horror and whimsy. It was his life to be your show."

Trevor Strnad's cause of death

Trevor Strnad's cause of death is not known, and an official statement from his family members is awaited. The band paid tribute to Strnad on May 11 and mentioned the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number at the end of their post.

Trevor Strnad's cause of death remains unknown (Image via Mark Horton/Getty Images)

About The Black Dahlia Murder

The Black Dahlia Murder was formed in Waterford, Michigan, in 2001. The band is named after the unsolved murder of Elizabeth Short in 1947, which is often known as 'Black Dahlia.'

The group's current lineup includes rhythm guitarist Brian Eschbach, bassist Max Lavelle, drummer Alan Cassidy, and lead guitarist Brandon Ellis.

The group's first LP, Unhallowed, was released in 2003 via Metal Blade Records. They have released eight studio albums, and seven of them topped the U.S. Billboard 200. Their fifth album, Ritual, reached number 31 in 2011, and they eventually became one of the most sought-after contemporary American extreme metal bands.

The band's latest album, Verminous, was released in April 2020. Strnad saw the band as an evolving entity and considered their latest album to be the most prominent evolutionary leap they have ever taken. He said,

"It's a very colorful, moody, and charismatic album that experiments with new sounds and ideas without losing the cutthroat Black Dahlia edge. There is a lot of minutiae to digest. Plenty of delicious little Easter eggs woven into the fabric of each song."

He continued and said,

"Each one is a living, breathing entity that will stand on its own as some of the best music this band has ever created… We want an album to feel like a wild ride. A journey from beginning to end that has peaks and valleys."

Fans pay tribute on Twitter

Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about Trevor Strnad's death:

Gabe Becerra @GabeThePigeon



RIP Trevor Strnad The Black Dahlia Murder is one of the first death metal bands I ever listened to and truly a band that changed the way I saw heavy music at a very young age—RIP Trevor Strnad The Black Dahlia Murder is one of the first death metal bands I ever listened to and truly a band that changed the way I saw heavy music at a very young age—RIP Trevor Strnad 🌹 https://t.co/z0G2an1BMn

⚔️𝖌𝖔𝖉’𝖘 𝖑𝖎𝖙𝖙𝖑𝖊 𝖕𝖚𝖓𝖈𝖍𝖎𝖓𝖌 𝖇𝖆𝖌⚔️ @PainxPiss Trevor Strnad was such a tremendous force in the Metal scene. Not just as a frontman, but as an asset to the community. The amount of work that man put in lifting up smaller bands in the underground was unmatched. He was an encyclopaedia of all things in the underground scene Trevor Strnad was such a tremendous force in the Metal scene. Not just as a frontman, but as an asset to the community. The amount of work that man put in lifting up smaller bands in the underground was unmatched. He was an encyclopaedia of all things in the underground scene https://t.co/SNj3iaMc2X

Will Ramos @thewillramos Today we lost an absolute icon to the metal scene. I can’t believe this happened. Rest in Fucking peace to one of my biggest inspirations growing up.

Rest In Peace Trevor Strnad

You will NEVER be forgotten

If you know someone struggling, reach out a hand, don’t wait around. Today we lost an absolute icon to the metal scene. I can’t believe this happened. Rest in Fucking peace to one of my biggest inspirations growing up.Rest In Peace Trevor StrnadYou will NEVER be forgottenIf you know someone struggling, reach out a hand, don’t wait around.

Katie Lewellyn @KatieLewellyn you meant a great deal to me. I’m absolutely crushed. Trevor Strnad 🖤you meant a great deal to me. I’m absolutely crushed. Trevor Strnad 🖤✨ you meant a great deal to me. I’m absolutely crushed. https://t.co/zC93NJuZXa

Jamey Jasta @jameyjasta RIP Trevor Strnad, you’ll be missed dearly, my deepest condolences to TDBM, his family, friends & fans. Thanks for all the laughs, the stories, the music, & so much more. RIP Trevor Strnad, you’ll be missed dearly, my deepest condolences to TDBM, his family, friends & fans. Thanks for all the laughs, the stories, the music, & so much more. ❤️❤️❤️

Dave Davidson @Dave_Revocation This one really hurts. Trevor was an inspiration to so many of us and was one of the best dudes I’ve met in the scene. He was a powerhouse frontman, an incredible lyricist but above all he was a great friend who always made me laugh. I love you man

RIP Trevor Strnad This one really hurts. Trevor was an inspiration to so many of us and was one of the best dudes I’ve met in the scene. He was a powerhouse frontman, an incredible lyricist but above all he was a great friend who always made me laugh. I love you man RIP Trevor Strnad https://t.co/EUzQMQ7ljk

someblackguy @sbgderrick I’m absolutely gutted hearing Trevor Strnad has passed on. Idk what i’d be doing music wise if it weren’t for The Black Dahlia Murder’s influence. Dude was super chill and his vocal performance and stage presence were always on point. RIP Legend I’m absolutely gutted hearing Trevor Strnad has passed on. Idk what i’d be doing music wise if it weren’t for The Black Dahlia Murder’s influence. Dude was super chill and his vocal performance and stage presence were always on point. RIP Legend https://t.co/sn4R9JLgWZ

craig reynolds @reynlord metal wouldn’t be what it is today without him. can’t believe it. RIP trevor strnad. metal wouldn’t be what it is today without him. can’t believe it. RIP trevor strnad.

Kyle Brownlee @_kylebrownlee i am devastated. i don’t even know what to say. RIP Trevor Strnad. the absolute king of madness and haunted poetry. truly untouchable.



without Trevor and TBDM, i wouldn’t be a drummer. wouldn’t be in counterparts. you wouldn’t know me, and i wouldn’t know you. i am devastated. i don’t even know what to say. RIP Trevor Strnad. the absolute king of madness and haunted poetry. truly untouchable.without Trevor and TBDM, i wouldn’t be a drummer. wouldn’t be in counterparts. you wouldn’t know me, and i wouldn’t know you.

He sang the title track for Undeath's first album, Lesions of a Different Kind, in 2020. Further details about his career, educational background, and personal life are yet to be revealed.

