What happened to Trevor Strnad? Tributes pour in as Black Dahlia vocalist dies aged 41

Lead singer and founding member of the Black Dahlia Murder, Trevor Strnad, recently passed away at 41. His bandmates confirmed the news on Instagram, writing :
"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Trevor Scott Strnad. Beloved son, brother, and Shepard of good times, he was loved by all that met him."
They continued and stated,
"A walking encyclopedia of all things music. He was a hugger, a writer, and truly one of the world's greatest entertainers. His lyrics provided the world with stories and spells and horror and whimsy. It was his life to be your show."
Trevor Strnad's cause of death
Trevor Strnad's cause of death is not known, and an official statement from his family members is awaited. The band paid tribute to Strnad on May 11 and mentioned the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number at the end of their post.
About The Black Dahlia Murder
The Black Dahlia Murder was formed in Waterford, Michigan, in 2001. The band is named after the unsolved murder of Elizabeth Short in 1947, which is often known as 'Black Dahlia.'
The group's current lineup includes rhythm guitarist Brian Eschbach, bassist Max Lavelle, drummer Alan Cassidy, and lead guitarist Brandon Ellis.
The group's first LP, Unhallowed, was released in 2003 via Metal Blade Records. They have released eight studio albums, and seven of them topped the U.S. Billboard 200. Their fifth album, Ritual, reached number 31 in 2011, and they eventually became one of the most sought-after contemporary American extreme metal bands.
The band's latest album, Verminous, was released in April 2020. Strnad saw the band as an evolving entity and considered their latest album to be the most prominent evolutionary leap they have ever taken. He said,
"It's a very colorful, moody, and charismatic album that experiments with new sounds and ideas without losing the cutthroat Black Dahlia edge. There is a lot of minutiae to digest. Plenty of delicious little Easter eggs woven into the fabric of each song."
He continued and said,
"Each one is a living, breathing entity that will stand on its own as some of the best music this band has ever created… We want an album to feel like a wild ride. A journey from beginning to end that has peaks and valleys."
Fans pay tribute on Twitter
Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about Trevor Strnad's death:
He sang the title track for Undeath's first album, Lesions of a Different Kind, in 2020. Further details about his career, educational background, and personal life are yet to be revealed.