Lawless Beauty Skin-Plumping Line-Smoothing Perfecting Cream: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Annie Lawless founded Lawless Beauty in 2017, a beauty brand known for its clean, eco-friendly products. Lawless Beauty has recently released a new addition to their skincare collection with the Skin-Plumping Line-Smoothing Perfecting Cream.The packaging statement for this plumping cream labels it as a "forget the filler" plumping product.

The plumping cream is made to give customers a deep clinical treatment so that they can use this moisturizer to plump, smooth, and perfect the look of their skin. It also diminishes fine lines and wrinkles smoothly.

The Skin-Plumping Cream was released on August 11, 2023, and is available for purchase on the brand's official website, Sephora Stores, and Sephora website for $52.

Lawless Beauty's latest launch is enhanced with Maxi Youth

The "forget the filler" plumping skin product's star ingredient is Maxi Youth, a biomimetic hyaluronic acid complex with Glycokines. It smoothens skin, improves elasticity, and reduces wrinkles, as per the website.

As per PR Newswire, this plumping cream has shown results in 91% of users after 4 weeks. Following that, the subjects continuously applied it for 8 weeks 2 times a day, which led to 94% firmness and elasticity.

As per the brand's website, the plumping cream is gentle on the skin and gives hydration overall. It also contains anti-oxidants like caffeine, panthenol, and black tea ferment, all of which help soothe the skin.

The brand has made several modifications to make the formula's texture perfect. This difference made the concentration of skincare ingredients more active and strong and ensured the formula enhanced makeup performance.

Lawless Beauty has also contributed to philanthropic efforts. The brand recently joined hands with the Beam organization. Anyone purchasing from the website can send 1% of their saving to the organization.

The brand's founder has made efforts to generate clean formulas that work to create a skincare collection yielding immediate and long-term results. The formula of their skincare collection is clinically proven and dermatologically tested.