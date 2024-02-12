Medicube Collagen Jelly Cream review: Everything about the viral Korean skincare product

Currently, Medicube Collagen Jelly Cream is one of the best collagen products in the market, and all the skincare influencers are obsessed with it. This Korean skincare product is getting popular for its jello texture and its pairing with the AGE-R Booster-H device.

Celebrities like Hailey Bieber have also tried this combo, along with many other influencers.

A survey conducted by the Sportskeeda team has shown that people love this product as the Medicube Collagen Jelly Cream heals and smoothes the skin, giving it exactly what it needs to glow and feel healthy.

This Korean skincare product is available for purchase on the official website of the brand for $39.

Key ingredients of Medicube Collagen Jelly Cream

1) Freeze-dried hydrolyzed collagen

Hydrolyzed collagen, which is commonly known as collagen peptides, is a type of collagen that has been broken down into smaller segments. This allows for improved absorption and penetration into the skin.

It acts as a building block for the formation of collagen and elastin fibers and stimulates the production of new collagen and hyaluronic acid. It helps to improve the skin's elasticity and firmness.

2) Hydrolyzed elastin

This ingredient of the Medicube Collagen Jelly Cream promotes a soft and hydrated appearance of the skin. Hydrolyzed elastin is mainly known as marine collagen which stimulates cell growth, renewing the skin and maintaining its elasticity.

It helps to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, and promote a more youthful appearance.

3) Niacinamide (Vitamin B3)

The Korean skincare product incorporates the popular ingredient Niacinamide. It is a form of Vitamin B3 that helps build proteins in the skin and lock in moisture. This ingredient mainly aims to grow a ceramide lipid barrier, which in turn helps retain moisture, making it beneficial for conditions like eczema.

It also has the ability to improve the skin's collagen production, which promotes fuller skin with fewer fine lines and wrinkles.

4) Squalane

Squalane is a powerful emollient that helps to hydrate and lock in moisture, making it beneficial for people with dry or rough skin. It is quickly absorbed and helps to soften and smooth the skin, improving its texture and appearance.

This skincare ingredient also has anti-aging benefits.

Benefits of the Medicube Collagen Jelly Cream

1) Anti-aging

Medicube Collagen Jelly Cream is mainly designed to help with increasing collagen production. It enhances facial contours, promotes firmness, and gives the skin a polished and glowing complexion, helping to reverse signs of aging.

2) Deep hydration and moisturization

The key ingredients of this Korean skincare product help to deeply hydrate the skin and lock in the moisture for a long time. It strengthens the skin's barrier, improves firmness and elasticity, and prevents moisture loss.

3) Compatibility

When it comes to incorporating a new skincare product into the routine, the main worry is about whether it would go well with other existing products.

However, with Medicube Collagen Jelly Cream, there is no worry because the gel cream can be paired with any type of skincare product, including actives like Retinol and Salicylic acid.

4) Suitability

This new Korean skincare product is suitable for all skin types. Starting from dry, combination to oily and sensitive skin, this collagen cream suits all skin types.

Its gel-like formula makes it great for oily skin, but it also deeply hydrates dry to very dry skin without any feeling of heaviness or stickiness.

To get the best out of Medicube Collagen Jelly Cream, use the cream with the brand's AGE-R Booster-H device which seems to be the favorite skincare combo of many skincare lovers.