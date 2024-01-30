Milk Makeup Cooling Water Jelly Tint: Where to get, release date, and more details explored

Milk Makeup cooling water jelly tint is a lip and cheek tint that the brand will launch on February 6, 2024. Beauty enthusiasts can pick this product up before Valentine's Day to achieve a simple, cute, easy-to-go makeup look with Milk Makeup cooling water jelly tint.

The Milk Makeup cooling water jelly tint will be available on the brand's official website or Sephora's online store starting February 6, 2024. This lip and cheek tint is priced at $24. If one is looking for day-to-day lip and cheek tint, the cooling water jelly tint is a must-have!

Below, the team at SportsKeeda has featured everything one needs to know about Milk Makeup cooling water jelly tint.

More details about the Milk Makeup cooling water jelly tint

This lip and cheek tint is one of the upcoming lip and cheek tints that every makeup enthusiast should have in their makeup bag. Its formulation is like water jelly and is lightweight on the skin. It has hydrating properties that keep the skin and lips glowy and soft.

The formulation of this tint is long-lasting and lightweight. It has a hydrating, jelly-like texture and is buildable with more application. This lip and cheek tint will be available in 4 shades - Burst - Poppy Pink, Chill - Red, Spritz - Coral, and Splash - Berry.

These cute and luscious pink and red shades have a long-lasting wear and featherlight texture. This innovative lip and cheek tint provides a hydrating experience that helps keep the lips and cheeks moisturized and hydrated all day. This tint helps individuals achieve a radiant glow. This allows the product suit every beauty enthusiast's unique style.

This lip and cheek tint is 100% natural, vegan and cruelty-free. It has a paraben-free and non-comedogenic formula that makes the lips softer and supple. This lip and cheek tint can be worn daily on a typical workday or a casual night out. It can also be built up with reapplication, making it darker to one's liking.

Milk Makeup cooling water jelly tint will be available on Sephora's online store and Milk Makeup's official website. It is available for $24 for everyone starting February 6, 2024. Milk Makeup launched their Glow Oil Lip + Cheek tints in 2019 for $14, but this will be $24 since it will be available for 5 grams.