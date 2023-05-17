Music Midtown Festival 2023: Lineup, tickets, dates, venue, and more

Music Midtown Festival of Atlanta is set to make its highly anticipated return to Piedmont Park from September 15 to 17 after being canceled last year. The full lineup for the three-day festival was announced on Tuesday, and it features some of the biggest names in the music industry.

Headlining the Music Midtown Festival will be the legendary rock band Guns N' Roses, pop icon P!NK, and the Grammy-winning Billie Eilish. Joining them are Australian producer Flume, the British rock band The 1975, and Atlanta's very own Lil Baby.

Tickets for the Music Midtown Festival will go on sale this Thursday, May 18 via the official website musicmidtown.com. General sale tickets will go on sale later, depending on their availability. Organizers have announced that one-day tickets will also be available for the first time.

Music Midtown Festival 2023 lineup features P!nk, Flume, Billie Eilish, The 1975, Guns N' Roses, and Lil Baby as headliners

The following is the full lineup of the Music Midtown Festival, with details of which artists will be performing and headlining on each day:

Friday, September 15

P!nk + Flume

Pitbull, J.I.D, Skaiwater, and Leah Kate

Saturday, September 16

Billie Eilish + The 1975

Thirty Seconds to Mars, Niall Horan, Yung Gravy, Destroy Lonely, Louis the Child, Fletcher, Lizzy McAlpine, The Midnight, The Rose, Maude Latour, Sueco, Upsahl, Sarah Kinsley, The Moss, Calder Allen, and Ed Rox

Sunday, September 17

Guns N' Roses + Lil Baby

Incubus, Tove Lo, Young Nudy, Glorilla, Masego, First Aid Kit, Big Wild, PJ Morton, The Garden, JP Saxe, Inhaler, Joy Oladokun, Magic City Hippies, Swavay, Bigxthaplug, and The National Parks

With such a great lineup of artists, the 2023 Music Midtown Festival is sure to be a power-pack weekend. The festival is a major economic driver for Atlanta, bringing in millions of dollars in revenue each year. It is also a popular destination for music fans from all over the world.

More about the headliners of Music Midtown Festival 2023

P!nk

P!nk is an American singer-songwriter and actress. She has released seven studio albums throughout his career so far, all of which have been certified platinum or multi-platinum in the USA. Her hit songs include So What, Just Like a Pill, Raise Your Glass, What About Us?, and many more. She has won three Grammy Awards, seven Billboard Music Awards, and five World Music Awards.

Flume

Flume is an Australian electronic dance music producer and DJ. He is known for his experimental and innovative sound. He has released three studio albums, all of which have been critically acclaimed. His hit songs include Never Be Like You, Lose It, Say It, and more.

He has won one Grammy Award, one ARIA Award, one MTV Europe Music Award, and one Billboard Dance/Electronic Music Award.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish is an American singer-songwriter. She rose to fame in 2019 with her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? The album was a critical and commercial success. She has won seven Grammy Awards so far, and her hit songs include Bad Guy, When the Party's Over, Bury a Friend, and others.

She also gave a power-pack performance at Music Midtown Festival in 2019.

The 1975

The 1975 is an English rock band formed in Manchester in 2002. They have released four studio albums, all of which have been critically acclaimed. Their hit songs include Chocolate, Girls, The Sound, and more. They have won one BRIT Award, one NME Award, one Q Award, and one Rock Sound Award.

Guns N' Roses

Guns N' Roses is one of the most popular American hard rock bands. It was formed in Los Angeles in 1985, and soon became one of the best-selling bands of all time, with over 100 million albums sold worldwide. Their hit songs include Welcome to the Jungle, Sweet Child o' Mine, Paradise City, November Rain, and more. They have been nominated for three Grammy Awards and have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Lil Baby

Lil Baby is an American rapper from Atlanta. He rose to fame in 2017 with his mixtape, Perfect Timing. He has since released two studio albums, both of which have been commercial successes. His hit songs include My Turn, Drip Too Hard, Woah, and others. He has won one Grammy Award, one BET Award, and one MTV Video Music Award as well.

Fans are now excited to see their favorite stars take the stage at the upcoming Music Midtown Festival 2023.

