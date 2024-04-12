On April 11, 2024, the German sportswear mogul, Adidas, announced its brand ambassador Mike Maignan. With the welcoming note, the brand uploaded an Instagram post of the French footballer.

Within a few moments of the announcement, fans started posting their remarks on the same. A fan named @ abel_d.yen_ commented,

"Mike & Adidas. Admin is cooking again."

@ abel_d.yen_ commented on Mike's latest post with Adidas " Admin is cooking again" ( Image via @Adidasfootball/ Instagram)

Another short video from the announcement has been posted on Mike's profile where fans called him " Magic Mike". Some compared him with Eagle and said " Speed's dad".

Netizens expressed joy at Adidas's new ambassador announcement ( image via @Adidasfootball/ Instagram)

More reactions from the social media users ( Image via @Adidasfootball/ Instagram)

While fans appreciated Mike Maignan's arrival on the Adidas team, some assumed that Mike's own gloves line might be launched. However, in the comments section, Adidas Paris commented "Welcome to the team boss".

Fans appreciate Mike Maignan as the brand ambassador of Adidas

In the announcement post, the French goalkeeper was spotted wearing loose-fit clothes, accentuating the edgy fashion. He posed in a high-neck black jacket and paired the track pants with it. Along with the Adidas Samba, the footballer hung a Predator football cleats from his neck.

Another picture from the campaign showcased Mike's punk fashion preferences. He posed in a black oversized shirt, designed with two big pockets at the front. Under this half-sleeved shirt, he adorned a top in the matching color.

For the bottom, he chose loose-fit pants and rounded off his look with watches, sunglasses, and Adidas Campus sneakers. In the blue background, Mike Maignan smiled sitting on a furry chair while the screen at his back displayed the text " Welcome home".

Another video has been posted on Instagram from the Brand and Mike's profile. It begins with an eagle soaring high above the Eifel Tower, mirroring the athlete's spirit. In the same video, Mike was spotted smiling, signing on the glass, and posing on the rooftop of a building nearby to the Eifel Tower.

Adidas has been garnering celebrities as its brand ambassadors. Starting from Lionel Messi to Jenna Ortega to Kendall Jenner, the brand has expanded its team of ambassadors and Mike Maignan is the new member to join them.

