"Queen": Fans excited as Mary Earps becomes an ambassador for Puma

On April 8, 2024, the German sportswear giant Puma shared a post welcoming Mary Earps to its exclusive group of athletes. With this, Earps joined the brand's long line of star footballers like Neymar Jr. and Christian Pulisic.

Mary Earps appointed as an ambassador for Puma

After making the decision to quit Adidas, England goalkeeper Mary Earps disclosed that she is entering into a long-term deal with Puma.

Earps, who was awarded the title of FIFA Best Goalkeeper for the second year in a row in January, was reportedly of interest to a number of different brands, but ultimately, picked Puma.

In the latest brand Instagram post, she was seen wearing a front-zipped jacket along with matching bottoms. This jacket was finished off with elastic around the waist as well as sleeves for a better fit.

Puma’s advanced FUTURE Ultimate NC Goalkeeper Gloves and FUTURE 7 Ultimate FG/AG Soccer Cleats were also featured in the recent post. While the former is priced at $150, the latter is marked with a retail price label of $240 per pair.

Mary Earps was also recently observed wearing Puma apparel and goalkeeper gloves during her training sessions.

Puma has a strong track record of providing support to goalkeepers. Ellie Roebuck and Khiara Keating, who are teammates of Earps on the England squad, are also under contract with the company, while Ederson, who is the number one goalkeeper for Manchester City, is funded by the company.

The brand's soccer cleats worn by Earps in the recent pictures are easily accessible via the online as well as offline stores of Puma. Both men’s and women’s sizes are available for purchase.