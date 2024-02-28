Adidas AdiFom Stan Smith Mule shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Adidas recently unveiled another striking colorway of its Adidas AdiFom Stan Smith Mule shoes. This time, the stated silhouette is decked in a Solar Red makeup.

The Adidas AdiFom Stan Smith Mule shoes in "Solar Red" makeup are scheduled to hit the footwear market on Friday, March 1, 2024, at 8:00 am GMT. These pairs will be dropped via the Adidas online site. These women-exclusive shoes will be offered with a selling price label of $70 per pair.

More details about the Adidas AdiFom Stan Smith Mule shoes

A closer look at the upcoming mules (Image via Adidas)

The thick shape and ultra-smooth texture of these Adidas AdiFom Stan Smith Mule shoes are all covered in Solar Red hues. This mule design underlines the brand's commitment to creativity, offering an updated take on the original Stan Smith design.

The original model influenced the clean outer and heel cap design. In order to create an environmentally conscious design that customers would be pleased to wear, they are constructed with a foam substance that is created partially from sugarcane. They are easy to put on and take off without straps or laces, but they remain pleasantly on your feet for full use.

As a component of their efforts to reduce the use of scarce resources and contribute to eliminating plastic waste, these footwear items are constructed using natural and renewable materials.

The description of the Adidas AdiFom Stan Smith Mule shoes on the company's website reads:

“Slip them on and go off. Shaking up a classic, these adidas mules honor the iconic Stan Smith shoes in a way you never knew you needed. The clean upper and heel cap detail are inspired by the original, but the chunky proportions and ultra-smooth feel revolutionize with a modern twist."

Take a look at the heels (Image via Adidas)

It further continues as follows:

"They're built with a foam material that's made in part from sugarcane for eco-minded design you'll be proud to rock. No straps or laces means they slip on and off — but stay comfortably on your feet the entire wear.”

Set your reminders for the Adidas AdiFom Stan Smith Mule "Solar Red" shoes that will be accessible in the next few days. Interested readers are advised to stay in touch with the brand's site for timely alerts on their arrival.

Besides the upcoming Solar Red iteration, some other variants of this mule design are already available for purchase on the brand's webstore, including Core Black, Silver Green, and Wonder Taupe.