Bob Marley x Adidas SL 72 shoes: Everything we know so far 

The Bob Marley x Adidas SL 72 footwear design most recently appeared online. Complex revealed initial images of this shoe. These pairs will be entirely decked out in a Navy/Green/Cream palette.

The Bob Marley x Adidas SL 72 sneakers are predicted to drop sometime during the summer of 2024, as per preliminary reports. These pairs are expected to be sold online and offline at Adidas and a few select retailers. There has been no confirmation of the retail price at the time of this article's writing.

More details about Bob Marley x Adidas SL 72 shoes

Adidas revitalizes traditional silhouettes with every subsequent release while fusing music, lifestyle, and sports in its footwear partnerships, which have long been praised.

One of the most renowned individuals in music will get an exclusive revamped version in the form of the upcoming SL 72 model, which will continue the model's revival brought about by recent partnerships, including a noteworthy one with Wales Bonner.

Complex' Brendan Dunne reports that Adidas and Bob Marley's estate have collaborated to release the first authentic Bob Marley x Adidas pair. This is a fitting tribute to the reggae legend, whose impact goes far beyond music and into activism, culture, and other fields.

While remaining faithful to the original concept of the retro runner, the Bob Marley x Adidas SL 72 expresses the spirit of Marley's career. The sneaker has a navy-colored top with suede accents at both the heel counter and toe top for a more high-end, long-lasting look. The combination of leather and nylon in the midfoot and eyestays provides both support and ventilation.

An eye-catching detail is the golden signature of Bob Marley on the side of the shoe, which is a modest but strong tribute to the artist's lasting impact. The joint nature of this edition is further solidified by the portrait of Marley that adorns the tongue tag.

The layout is finished with a burgundy-colored rubber outer sole unit for contrast plus traction and a green and cream foam midsole for ease and an allusion to the Rastafarian hues frequently linked with Marley.

Be on the lookout for the Bob Marley x Adidas SL 72 shoes that will be accessible in the coming weeks of 2024. The singer’s fans and other interested parties are advised to stay in touch with the brand’s site for timely alerts on their arrival.