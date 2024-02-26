Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Mule Green sandals: Everything we know so far

Salehe Bembury and Crocs designed another silhouette to further expand their Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex lineup. Recently, the green variant of their newly designed silhouette surfaced on the internet.

The Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Mule Green sandals are expected to be released in the coming months of 2024, per Sneaker Bar Detroit. However, the official release date hasn't been disclosed yet.

Reportedly, these footwear designs will be sold via Crocs, on Salehe Bembury's Be A Spunge website, and at some brick-and-mortar and online stores. Even though we don't yet know the retail price, foam clog enthusiasts can't wait to get their hands on the newest Pollex collection item.

More details about the Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Mule Green sandals

Expand Tweet

With the release of the Crocs Pollex Clog, a creation that became an instant hit, Salehe Bembury and Crocs changed the game when it came to joint footwear. With the help of Bembury, the Pollex assortment has grown over the years, with new varieties such as Pollex Slide and the forthcoming Pollex Juniper.

Recently, improvements have advanced even further with the introduction of a completely new silhouette, the Saru, though it is unclear whether this is the palette or the model's name. Following the first release of the orange-hued version, a new green companion has been revealed.

One example of innovative shoe design is the Pollex Mule Green by Salehe Bembury x Crocs. A combination of the top design of the Crocs Classic Clog—with its circular openings at the toe for flexibility and extra air vents along the sidewall—and the mule's greenish coat makes for a comfortable shoe in any climate.

The 3D fingerprint pattern, which is distinctive of Bembury, graces the midsole as well as the outsole of the footwear, giving it a unique look and feel.

Be on the lookout for the Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Mule Green sandals that will arrive in the coming weeks of 2024. Those interested are advised to stay in touch with the partnering labels’ websites for timely alerts on their arrival.