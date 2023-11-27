Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex sneakers: Everything we know so far

Crocs and Salehe Bembury are taking their partnership to the next level with the creation of groundbreaking Crocs shoe designs, following the release of multiple joint Pollex Slides and Clogs in 2023. Salehe Bembury just revealed some early photographs of this impending release on his Instagram page.

The newly created Salehe Bembury x Pollex sneakers are anticipated to hit the shelves sometime during the spring of 2024, as per preliminary reports. Note that the official release date is currently concealed by the partnering labels.

These offbeat sneakers will be sold by the brand's online and offline stores, as well as their affiliated retailers.

Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex sneakers are inspired by fingerprint-themed designs of Pollex Clogs

As part of his Spring/Summer 2024 collection, Salehe Bembury is once again challenging the limits of sneaker innovation by introducing an innovative silhouette to the Crocs Pollex section. This time, he is doing so by offering a new concept to the Pollex division.

After emerging from a low profile to establish himself as an influential force in the world of footwear, Bembury's works with New Balance and Crocs have notably distinguished themselves for their inventiveness as well as appeal. Bembury has emerged from relative obscurity to become a major force in the world of footwear.

When Crocs made the announcement in April that Bembury would be serving as the creative director of their Pollex Pod line, it was a significant turning point in their road to success. This move represented a marriage of Crocs' comfort-focused mindset and Bembury's distinctive design style.

The Pollex Clog and Pollex Slide have been given significant recognition, which has brought a new degree of enthusiasm to a brand that is typically associated with functionality rather than elegance.

The most recent look into this ongoing collaboration discloses that Bembury's association with Crocs will continue to include the fingerprint-inspired construction that has become one of the brand's defining characteristics.

The upcoming model is distinguished from prior iterations by its top, which is built in a more traditional style. This could signal that Bembury is embarking on a completely new layout trend.

Be on the lookout for the upcoming Salehe Bembury x Pollex shoes that will be available in the coming weeks of the following year. Those intrigued to add these shoes to their footwear collection are advised to stay tuned to the clog brand’s online site for further information.

More about Salehe Bembury

Salehe Bembury is an American footwear developer who was born in 1986. He is best known for his opulent take on streetwear. At Versace, he is the vice president of both the sneakers and men's shoe departments.

The creative's design history includes stints at Yeezy and Cole Haan. In 2011, he was hired by Cole Haan, where he worked as a member of the creative team and was responsible for the creation of the LunarGrand shape.

Beginning his career at the Adidas Yeezy label in 2015, he designed high-end sneakers inspired by streetwear for the brand's season 3 and season 4 initiatives. Bembury was given the responsibility of leading the sneaker creation team at Versace in September 2017.

Bembury was promoted to the position of vice president of sneakers and men's footwear at Versace in the year 2020. In recent times, the artist has collaborated with a number of well-known brands, including Vans and New Balance, amongst others.