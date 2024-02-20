Naruto x Crocs Classic Clog “Minato Namikaze” and “Jiraiya” colorways: Everything we know so far

Another two colorways of Naruto x Crocs Classic Clog recently emerged on the internet; this time the two new variations are dressed in “Minato Namikaze” and “Jiraiya” ensembles. In the past few weeks, the footwear scene has already seen images of Naruto, Sasuke, Kakashi, and Itachi versions of Crocs Classic Clog.

The Naruto x Crocs Classic Clog "Minato Namikaze" and "Jiraiya" variants are likely to be released in the coming weeks of 2024, according to Sole Retriever. However, the footwear label hasn’t revealed the confirmed launch dates of these variants.

Reportedly, these footwear pieces will be sold online as well as offline through Crocs and some of its connected vendors.

More details about the Naruto x Crocs Classic Clog “Minato Namikaze” and “Jiraiya” colorways

The “Minato Namikaze” and “Jiraiya” versions are also decked in themed color palettes like the other variations that were teased in the past few weeks.

Starting with Naruto x Crocs “Minato Namikaze,” these clog pairs are covered in a Cream-Red/Blue palette. As seen in Minato Namikaze’s fourth Hokage outfit, he wears a cream-colored cape featuring red flame-like designs with blue pants and green zipped topwear.

A similar arrangement of colors can be witnessed on the clog pair. The predominantly cream clogs are adorned with flame designs on the toe tops.

These toe boxes, which have perforations for breathability, are lined with navy and silver embellishments reminiscent of Minota's forehead guard. Furthermore, Naruto Shippuden logos are printed on the insoles, and the back mode strap is blue, similar to Minato's trousers.

The other Naruto x Crocs “Jiraiya” colorway is wrapped up in a Green/Red-White palette. Jiraiya dons a kimono in an olive green hue, coordinating gloves, a jacket in a bright red hue with yellow patches covering his chest, and a red geta. A similar color arrangement can be seen on Jiraiya-themed clogs.

The pale green uppers of the clogs are adorned with red and silver decorations that are evocative of Jiraiya’s forehead protector. The insoles are imprinted with Naruto Shippuden lettering, and the mode strap is painted red.

The Jibbitz charms inspired by both characters will also be offered for purchase.

The "Minato Namikaze" and "Jiraiya" versions of the Naruto x Crocs Classic Clog will likely arrive in the coming weeks of this year, so those who want to invest in the footwear should keep an eye out for them.

To receive timely notifications regarding the arrival of these themed pairs, stay in touch with the footwear brand.