5 Best upcoming Crocs collabs of 2024

Crocs collabs are probably among the most interesting drops in the footwear scene. The renowned international casual footwear label is celebrated for its quirky and one-of-a-kind designs.

The creators of foam clogs have built up a devoted following who value both comfort and unique designs. To cater to the ever-changing expectations, the brand has always been bold in releasing unconventional designs. This brand's collaboration is everywhere, from fashion to everyday brands.

In 2024, the Colorado-based footwear business has been making waves with its vibrant and cozy clogs, thanks to a series of upcoming collaborations. This year, Crocs has partnered with several beloved Anime franchises to curate a collection of unique collaborations that highlight the brand's adaptability and ingenuity. Here is a glimpse of five of the latest Crocs designs set to hit the shelves in 2024.

More details about the five upcoming Crocs collabs of 2024

1) Pokemon x Crocs Classic Clog

The Pokemon x Crocs collab "Pikachu" Edition captures the true spirit of the loved electric-type Pokemon. The design showcases a predominantly black upper, embellished with Pikachu figures in various shades of grey, preserving the lively essence of the character. The clog features Jibbitz charms displaying Pikachu in a range of expressive poses and energetic lightning bolts.

The clog's detailing extends beyond that. The footbed has a Pokeball design, while this hallmark aspect is also found on the backside of the sports mode strap, resulting in a unified and exciting design. The sports mode strap sports the Pokemon logo on the back, adding to the authenticity of the collaboration.

The sole section of the Pikachu Crocs illustrates a vibrant lightning bolt pattern against a sleek black base, throwing light on Pikachu's electrifying powers. The outsole comes in a vibrant yellow color, adding a bold touch to the design. This Crocs Classic Clog will be available in adult and GS sizing.

2) Powerpuff Girls x Crocs Classic Clog

The Powerpuff Girls franchise springs to life on Crocs' Classic Clog, starring a dazzling metallic silver top that acts as a backdrop for the lively and whimsical elements of the show. The Jibbitz charms steal the show, highlighting the delightful trio of Powerpuff Girls, Bubbles, Buttercup, and Blossom, in all their glory.

In addition, the clogs are skillfully embellished with gems that perfectly match the colors, emphasizing the unique personalities and abilities of each character. The clog's footbed includes a lively graphic of the trio in full motion, soaring through the sky.

The sports mode strap's spine is detailed with the Powerpuff Girls branding, giving it an authentic feel. The sole unit pays homage to the characters with a playful touch, depicting the distinctive hues of Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup, i.e., pink, blue, and green, respectively.

3) SpongeBob Squarepants x Crocs collab collection

SpongeBob Squarepants, one of the most famous cartoons, is coming with an exciting collaboration with Crocs. So far, the SpongeBob Squarepants x Crocs collab collection showcases three silhouettes.

This collection's first colorway commemorates SpongeBob's neighbor and best buddy, Patrick Star. Patrick's bright pink foam clog has his green and purple trousers on the sole. Jibbitz charms portray Patrick's house, a rock, the starfish sunning next to sunscreen, and a container of mayo, adding to this fun design.

SpongeBob's Classic Clog comes next, a fun tribute. The clog has SpongeBob's sponge holes and appearance. With Jibbitz charms of SpongeBob's arms and tie on the clog and his happy smile on the sports mode strap and footbed, each Clog has a distinct emotion. The midsole matches SpongeBob's brown slacks and black belt.

The next in the series is Cozzzy Sandal, which captures Bikini Bottom's cheerful, wacky universe. The sandal's tan foam body and sky blue terrycloth inside with Bikini Bottom's flowery clouds create a beach-like atmosphere.

Jibbitz charms of SpongeBob, Patrick, the Chum Bucket, a Bikini Bottom life raft sign, seaweed, and jellyfish decorate the sandal. The footbed has an embroidered tag of SpongeBob and Patrick relaxing in the water, and the heel has the show's emblem.

4) Naruto x Crocs collab collection

With the debut of the Naruto x Crocs collab pack, Crocs is about to make a huge splash in the anime and footwear communities. Four separate designs, each representing a major character from Naruto Shippuden, make up this Pack. The original clog in the set is a tribute to Naruto Uzumaki, the main character of the anime.

In honor of Naruto's legendary attire, this design updates the classic Crocs shoe into a stunning pair of orange beauties. Jibbitz charms decorate the clog, including weaponry, Naruto's hand signals, a bowl of ramen, and the mighty Nine-Tails.

The front of the shoe has a silver metallic headband that looks like Naruto's, while the strap for the sports mode has a puffy feel that's all its own. The inside of the clog has a black sole unit and the "Naruto Shippuden" emblem on the footbed.

Kakashi Hatake, Naruto's sensei, and a fan favorite, is the subject of the second clog in the set. Colored in Kakashi's trademark verdant tone, this clog has blue details on the sole unit, footbed, and panel showcasing his headband.

Symbolic of Kakashi's identity are the Jibbitz decorations on the clog, which include his weapons, the Anbu mask, and his famous mask. This pair's sports mode strap has a puffy texture similar to the Naruto clog, along with an extra pocket for enhanced usefulness.

Three more sets honor Naruto's godfather Jiraiya, closest buddy Sasuke, and father Minato Namikaze. The color palette and color blocking mimic the characters' clothes, and each one has a unique Jibbitz charm that pays tribute to their character. A pair honoring Itachi is also part of the set; it has the crow Jibbitz and other references to the character.

5) Toy Story x Crocs collab collection

The last on the list is the Toy Story x Crocs collab, which will offer a brilliantly crafted Classic Clog assortment that is expected to feature multiple color options. Each colorway of this joint clog pack will be inspired by different characters or themes from the Toy Story movie franchise.

So far, fans have witnessed the early images of the Classic Clog designs that are inspired by Woody the Sheriff, Buzz Lightyear, and Pizza Planet. All of these pairs will be emblazoned with themed Jibbitz charms, as well as vibrant printed details that will appear all over the Classic clogs.

Although some sources, like Sole Retriever, reveal that Toy Story x Crocs collab pairs will be dropped on February 20, 2024, the official confirmation is still pending from the footwear brand.

Crocs lovers and anime lovers can’t miss these upcoming Crocs collabs. The brand has kept the pricing and exact launch details under wraps so far. However, many sources suggest that these Crocs collabs will drop in the spring of 2024. Upon release, these Classic Clogs will be available for purchase through the official store of Crocs and a few other select retailers.

