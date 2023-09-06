Powerpuff Girls x Nike SB Dunk Low "Bubbles" sneakers: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant is collaborating with the iconic animated show The Powerpuff Girls from Cartoon Network. The dynamic duo is collaborating to launch three new makeovers of the SB Dunk Low sneaker model to represent the three main characters of the show.

All three characters - Bubbles, Blossoms and Buttercup - will be represented and brought to life with the SB Dunk sneaker models. The latest sneaker to make an appearance is the Powerpuff Girls x Nike SB Dunk Low "Bubbles." The silhouette represents the Powerpuff Girl Bubbles, who represents the Blue color.

A release date for Powerpuff Girls x Nike SB Dunk Low "Bubbles" sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet Sneaker Bar Detroit, the pair will be released on Dec. 14, 2023, via the e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app and other select retailers at a retail price of $135.

More about upcoming Powerpuff Girls x Nike SB Dunk Low "Bubbles" sneakers

The upcoming Powerpuff Girls x Nike SB Dunk Low "Bubbles" sneakers represent the "blue" Powerpuff Girl (Image via @masterchefian / Instagram)

The iconic television series Powerpuff Girls is a popular American show, which follows the superhero fiction genre.

The Powerpuff Girls series is based on the story of three little girls, who all have their individual superpowers. All three girls, including Buttercup, Blossom and Bubbles, come together to fight the evil and criminals of Townsville.

The Cartoon Network Powerpuff Girls series is now collaborating with the skateboarding sub-label of the swoosh label to bring Bubbles, Blossoms and Buttercup to life by adding their aesthetic to the SB Dunk Low sneaker model.

The SB Dunk sneaker model debuted in 2002 as Sandy Bodecker led the label. The swoosh label site introduces the sneaker model as follows:

"From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters."

The Nike and Powerpuff Girls' collaboration was revealed by the sneaker leaker account @dadeasskicks via the Instagram OTT in Mar. 2023. Later the sneaker leaker account @masterchefian gave the first look of the SB Dunk Low "Bubbles" sneakers. The latest look is dedicated to the "Blue" Powerpuff Girl.

The silhouette comes clad in a cool color scheme, which is easy on the eyes. The SB Dunk Low "Bubbles" colorway comes clad in a "Blue Chill/ Deep Royal Blue/ Active Pink" color scheme. The silhouette is covered in a vibrant blue hue, which represents the beloved character Bubbles.

Most of the upper comes clad in a blue hue, which contrasts with the black trimming and yellow accents. The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of tumbled leather material. The yellow-hued accents are added on the plain cotton laces and profile swooshes.

The shoes feature Bubbles' enlarged eyes, which are embroidered on the heel tabs. Other than the enlarged eyes, the shoe has a vibrant sockliner, which features colorful speech balloons and the appearance of Mojo Jojo.

The look is finished off with jet-black midsoles and blue rubber outsoles. The shoe is expected to be released on Dec. 14, 2023, for $135 for men, $90 for preschoolers and $75 for toddlers.