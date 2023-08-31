Powerpuff Girls x Nike SB Dunk Low "Blossom" sneakers: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

The Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant Nike and its skateboarding sub-label are collaborating with the iconic show from Cartoon Network, The Powerpuff Girls, to launch three brand new makeovers upon the beloved SB Dunk Low sneaker model.

An official release date for the Powerpuff Girls x Nike SB Dunk Low "Blossom" sneaker hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet Sneaker Bar Detroit, the pair will be released on December 14, 2023, via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and other select retailers at a retail price of $135.

The dynamic duo's collaboration news was first revealed by the sneaker leaker account @dadeasskicks on Instagram in March 2023. Now, another sneaker leaker account @iamricosuav has provided the sneaker world with its first look on August 27, 2023. The latest look is dedicated to the "pink" Powerpuff Girl, Blossom. The sneaker comes clad in a vibrant color scheme, which immediately catches the attention of sneaker enthusiasts.

More about the upcoming Powerpuff Girls x Nike SB Dunk Low "Blossom" sneakers, which are dedicated to the "pink" Powerpuff Girl

The upcoming Powerpuff Girls x Nike SB Dunk Low "Blossom" sneakers are dedicated to the "pink" Powerpuff Girl (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Powerpuff Girls is a popular American animated television series, which is based on the superhero fiction genre and showcases three kindergarten-aged girls with superpowers. Blossom, Buttercup, and Bubbles come together to fight evil, who are all criminals of the fictional city of Townsville.

The show is now collaborating with the Nike SB label to bring all three characters to life with the sneaker model SB Dunk Low. The SB Dunk sneaker model was first debuted in 2002 under the leadership of Sandy Bodecker. The official Swoosh label site introduces the sneaker model as:

"From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast."

The latest colorway, SB Dunk Low "Blossom" comes clad in a Lotus Pink / Digital Pink / Medium Soft Pink color scheme to give a proper nod to the character.

Blossom was highly associated with the color pink, used to lead with intelligence, and had the superpower of ice breath. The pink is accompanied with orange accents to acknowledge her hair of the same color. The pink-hued base contrasts with black piping placed upon the toe boxes, lacing system, swooshes, and heels.

The pink tongues of the sneakers are given a unique feature with multiple embossed branding in white to portray the cartoon show. Another hue is added into the mix with orange, placed upon the plain cotton laces, and profile swooshes on both medial and lateral sides.

The heel tabs are decorated with enlarged and embroidered Blossom's eye patches. More branding is added with insides of tongue tags featuring "The Powerpuff Girls" lettering. The shoe is given a flair with a reflective finish. The look is finished off with cartoonic sock liners, black midsoles, and pink translucent rubber outsoles.

The release of the Nike SB Dunk Low "Blossom" sneakers is highly anticipated by both sneaker enthusiasts and fans of the cartoon, bringing back a lot of nostalgia for many.