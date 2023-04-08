The Powerpuff Girls X Nike SB Dunk Low sneakers: Everything we know so far

There are rumors of a collaboration between The Powerpuff Girls and Nike SB, with the potential release of a Dunk model later this year.

Neither Nike nor Cartoon Network has issued an official statement regarding the partnership, but sneaker insiders have suggested that a Powerpuff Girls x Nike SB Dunk Low Pack could be released by the end of 2023.

Nike has collaborated with various brands and franchises in the past, including collaborations with popular cartoon characters such as Spongebob Squarepants and The Simpsons. These collaborations typically involve the creation of limited-edition footwear, apparel, and accessories featuring the characters' signature designs and colors.

It is rumored to be a Powerpuff Girls x Nike SB Dunk Low Pack, featuring Blossom (pink), Bubbles (blue), and Buttercup (green) colorways. The release is expected to be during the holiday season of 2023 and will be available through Nike SB-affiliated skate shops and possibly online through Nike SNKRS. However, there is no information yet on the sizing and pricing of the sneakers

In the upcoming holiday season, the Powerpuff Girls might surprise the sneakerheads with their own Nike SB Dunk Low

Powerpuff Girls X Nike SB Dunk Low (Image via @nicekicks/Instagram)

SB Dunk Low, the skate-focused section of The Swoosh, is known for its innovative collaborations with brands and artists not often associated with athletic footwear.

The iconic show from Cartoon Network, The Powerpuff Girls will collab with Nike and drop a new version of SB Dunk Lows this Christmas season. The Instagram account @dadeasskickz first released this information via the social media account and then Nice Kicks confirmed it.

As of the time this article was written, there is a lot of mystery around the specifics of what the SBs will appear like or precisely how many will be included. The most likely outcome is the release of a three-pack of SB Dunk Lows in the colors associated with the three Powerpuff Girls: pink, blue, and green.

Nike SB Dunk Low collaboration history with cartoons

SB Dunk Low has a rich history of collaborations with various cartoon franchises. Nike collaborated with Nickelodeon's popular cartoon show Spongebob Squarepants to release a collection of SB Dunk Lows inspired by the characters from the show.

The sneaker brand has also collaborated with the iconic cartoon show The Simpsons to release a collection of SB Dunk Lows inspired by the show. The collection included designs inspired by various characters from the show, including Krusty the Clown, Sideshow Bob, and Bart Simpson.

Nike collaborated with the classic cartoon show Beavis and Butt-Head to release a collection of SB Dunk Lows inspired by the show. The shoes featured designs inspired by the two main characters and their misadventures.

SB Dunk Low has had a long-standing history of collaborations with various cartoon franchises, creating unique and distinct designs that appeal to both sneaker enthusiasts and cartoon fans. SB Dunk Low's history of collaborations with cartoons demonstrates the power of bringing together distinct pop culture worlds and creating a synergy that elevates the brands involved.

