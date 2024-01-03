Aespa Karina’s look for the latest magazine pictorial wins the internet: “DROP DEAD GORGEOUS”

CHIC magazine will feature Aespa Karina in their cover for the January 2024 issue. On December 30, 2023, CHIC shared a short Instagram clip of Karina where she talked about her appearance on the magazine's cover for the upcoming issue. This is her first time appearing on the cover of a Chinese magazine.

Various other media outlets and social media accounts have shared the first glimpse of the official pictures of the K-pop idol from the cover. The Korean artist can be seen in two different outfits on the cover. There is also an exclusive poster of her which is only accessible for the fans who will purchase the magazine.

Aespa Karina's new visuals won the internet and her fans are also excited to see the Korean star on the cover of a Chinese magazine. According to them, she looks gorgeous.

Fans are loving new visuals of Aespa Karina for CHIC magazine

Yu Ji-min, popularly known as Karina, has recently been featured on the cover of the CHIC magazine's January 2024 issue. The leader of Aespa has been recently gaining success in the fashion world after making a huge fanbase in the Korean entertainment world.

Previously, fans have witnessed her as being the face of the Lotte Chilsung Kloud Krush beer. On January 3, 2023, Converse Korea officially announced Aespa Karina as their brand ambassador. In addition to all these, the K-pop star is also going to come in the CHIC magazine with an exclusive interview.

In the viral photos of Aespa Karina from the upcoming magazine issue, she is wearing outfits from high-end luxury brands like Thom Browne and Prada. In one of the pictures, she is wearing a cream-colored dress with sparkly dots all over it accompanied by a beige-color long winter coat.

In the other photo, Karina is wearing a long shirt-styled dress in black, grey, and white strip design. For both outfits, she kept her hairstyle simple with middle-parts and side bangs. As for the short Instagram video shared by CHIC, Aespa Karina is wearing an off-shoulder black dress with the same hairstyle.

Fans are excited to see her in the CHIC magazine and her new visuals have won their hearts. As it is her solo project with the magazine brand for the first time, her fans are feeling proud of her. According to them, she is the 4th generation leader and one of the most gorgeous K-pop idols.

Here are some of the comments from the CHIC Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter) post:

Karina's fans are complementing and appreciating her new visuals

The oldest member and the leader of the Aespa group, Karina will soon appear in a Netflix reality show, Agents of Mystery. The show is expected to be released in 2024, but no premiere date has been announced.