Animated Jack Skellington: Where to buy, price and everything to know as Halloween decoration sends the internet into a frenzy

With Halloween only three and a half months away, the Home Depot has announced a new addition to its collection: Jack Skellington. Recently, the retailer said that its Halloween collection will be available for purchase on July 13 at 7 am ET.

Furthermore, it unveiled a 13-foot tall structure of Jack Skellington from Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas movie as part of an exclusive relationship with the Walt Disney Company.

This gigantic animatronic is making netizens go wild as they are amazed and impressed by the grandeur of it. The massive structure costs $399. Interested customers can buy it at Home Depot's offline stores or at https://www.homedepot.com/.

Home Depot introduced a 13-feet Jack Skellington with various features prior to Halloween 2023

For years, Halloween enthusiasts have shopped at The Home Depot during the festival to decorate their homes, but in recent years, the store has taken its efforts to new heights. This year, it has already released complete details of its Halloween goods. This includes figures from The Nightmare Before Christmas, such as the Marsh Monster, Boogeyman, and Skellington, joining the Ghoulish Giants range.

This year, the retailer has improved its Halloween game (Image via Home Depot)

Home Depot recently collaborated with Disney to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the popular Halloween/Christmas animation. As a result, they debuted a 13-foot-tall Jack Skellington.

Social media users are amazed by this new addition to Home Depot's collection. They couldn't help themselves but be impressed with this. They took to Twitter and expressed their thoughts in the comment section of @ScottGustin's post. Within a very short period, the post gained around 868K views and over 10K likes.

Mellodi Zintkala 🐦🐎 @MZintkala @ScottGustin I used to love using footpads to make the animatronics move & talk when I worked at a party warehouse during Halloween yrs ago. Customers screaming in fear was very satisfying. Definitely cut down on job boredom

Nicole @Nicifrog @ScottGustin I am an absolute sucker for all things nightmare before Christmas! I love this movie so much!

Features of the Jack Skellington animatronics

Jack will now greet visitors with two different motions and bright LEDs that illuminate his stunning skeletal head. Home Depot is also selling an LED lighting kit to give its rib cage a creepy glow. Moreover, it has a built-in motion sensor that activates the mouth and the head.

The animatronics comes with many features (Image via Home Depot)

His head also falls off. Furthermore, his mouth and jaw move while he sings and dances to three parts of Jack's Lament. He also comes with two replaceable face plates reflecting his moods: angry and happy.

Who is Jack Skellington?

Jack Skellington is a very popular Disney character (Image via Disney)

Tim Burton's 1993 movie The Nightmare Before Christmas features Jack as the protagonist. He is the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town, a fictional world built entirely on the Halloween celebration.

He has gained the title of Pumpkin King by scaring humans. When needed, he can also scare the town's monsters. Moreover, he is the most significant of all the Halloween spirits. Their mission on Halloween night is to scare humans in the actual world. As "Pumpkin King" and master of ceremonies, Jack is in command of Halloween Town's festival.