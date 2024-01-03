Blackpink Jisoo’s look for the latest Dior Adapt Lip Glow campaign wins the internet: “face card is top tier”

On December 31st, 2023, Vogue Korea shared a picture of Blackpink Jisoo posing with a new product from Dior Beauty. It was for launching a new product from the luxury fashion and beauty brand Dior Addict Lip Glow Lip Balm in shade #061 Poppy Coral.

Coral is a shade that Korean women prefer to use a lot in their makeup. Inspired by this notion, Dior will soon launch this new shade of Dior Addict Lip Glow Lip Balm. And as the face of the campaign, the brand has chosen Blackpink Jisoo.

Announcing this news, Vogue Korea and Jisoo shared some pictures from the campaign via their official Instagram handles. After the photos circulated all over the social media platforms, fans are swooned by the visuals of the K-pop idol. As per the netizens, Jisoo's visuals are at the top.

Fan complementing Jisoo's look for the new Dior campaign (Image via @voguekorea/Instagram)

Netizens are loving the new look of Blackpink Jisoo for the latest Dior Adapt Lip Glow campaign

Blackpink Jisoo became the first Asian global ambassador for Dior in 2021 and has since been associated with the brand. Many have noticed Jisoo sporting multiple outfits and accessories from the luxury fashion brand and being featured in various Dior campaigns.

Now, for the Korean-inspired Dior Addict Lip Glow Lip Balm in shade #061 Poppy Coral Camping, Jisoo will be the face. Vogue Korea stated:

"In January 2024, Crystal Dior Beauty will launch 'Dior Adapt Lip Glow #061 Poppy Coral' in a bright peach coral color inspired by the beauty of Korean women as an exclusive pre-launch in the world's first Korean cacao gifting. Global Ambassador Black Pink Jisoo will be unveiled at Vogue Korea with Dior Adapt Lip Gloss"

In the photos shared via the social media , Blackpink Jisoo can be seen in a pink gingham pattern dress with a simple mid-parted hairstyle, posing with the new Dior Addict Lip Glow Lip Balm. Fans say Jisoo looks like a Dior princess and is perfect for the new campaign.

Since the beginning, Jisoo's huge fan base always supported her being the face of the brand. Just like that, they are now supporting their favorite K-pop idol for the new project. According to them, Jisoo has the best visuals, and is the Dior queen. Here are some of the comments from the Instagram posts by Vogue.

Fans supporting Jisoo for Dior Addict Lip Glow Lip Balm campaign (Image via Sportskeeda)

People are calling Jisoo the perfect human for her visuals (Image via Sportskeeda)

Dior Addict Lip Glow Lip Balm in shade #061 Poppy Coral will be available via online and offline shops starting from January 15, 2024. Currently, it is available via Korean Kakao gifting.

For Blackpink Jisoo's new work will be Influenza, a Korean zombie drama. It can be expected that the drama will air in the last half of 2024, even though nothing is official yet!