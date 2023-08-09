Burger King Royal Crispy Wraps: Line-up, availability, price, and other details explored

Burger King, often known as Hungry Jack's in Australia, is an American international hamburger fast food restaurant chain. The company, headquartered in Miami-Dade County, Florida, was established in 1953 as Insta-Burger King, a restaurant franchise centered in Jacksonville, Florida.

On Monday, August 7, the firm revealed at a press conference that it is returning with an all-new selection of BK Royal Crispy Wraps. BK Royal Crispy Wraps are available in three flavors: Classic, Honey Mustard, and Spicy. This item features a soft tortilla wrap that is filled with crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, and a choice of these three flavors.

Burger King Royal Crispy Wraps will be available for a limited period of time

This item is available for only across the country (Image via Burger King)

It will be available at participating restaurants across the country from Monday, August 14, 2023. Furthermore, it will be offered for a limited period of time at participating stores. The deal's expiration date, however, has yet to be revealed.

The brand's new BK Royal Crispy Wraps are $2.99 a piece. Prices, however, may vary depending on the region.

Addressing the new menu item, Pat O’Toole, Chief Marketing Officer of the Burger King’s North American zone, said in a statement:

“At Burger King, we’re no strangers to innovation when it comes to chicken. We first introduced the BK Royal Crispy Chicken sandwich last August, and our guests have loved it so much that we’ve turned it into a snack-sized wrap version”.

It has been further stated that:

“The BK Royal Crispy Wraps offer our Guests an all-new way to enjoy our BK Royal Crispy Chicken without sacrificing quality ingredients, bold flavors, and the choice to have it your way.”

BK is providing another offer currently

BK's Italian Original Chicken Sandwich is also here (Image via Burger King)

Aside from this, BK is bringing back the Italian Original Chicken Sandwich. Chicken enthusiasts can get their hands on the fast food version of a chicken parmesan sandwich at participating restaurants.

This offer is available for a limited time. However, the company has not yet stated how long the Italian Original Chicken Sandwich would be available on its menu.

Prices for the Italian Original Chicken Sandwich may vary by location. The sandwich alone can cost roughly between $5.29 and $7.79 for a regular-sized combo meal that includes a sandwich, a small side, and a small drink. Combo meals also come in medium and large sizes and cost respectively $8.59 and $9.19.

Furthermore, this sandwich contains a crispy fried chicken patty with marinara sauce and mozzarella. The filling is then placed on a toasted long sesame seed bun.

More details about the company

It is very popular for its Whopper burger (Image via Getty Images)

As per their official website, the franchise, which was founded in 1954, is the world's second-largest fast-food hamburger business. According to them:

"Our commitment to top ingredients, iconic recipes, and family-friendly dining experiences has defined our brand for more than 50 years as the original Home of the Whopper".

The Crispy Veg, Crispy Chicken Double Patty, Paneer Royale Burger, Chicken Wings, Fries, Chicken Fries, and Veggie Strips are the restaurant's most popular items. The Whopper, however, is the franchise's best-selling item. According to their website, it sells up to 2.1 billion Whoppers per year.