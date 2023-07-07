Fatburger Ultimate Gamer Meal: Items, price, availability, and all you need to know

Fatburger North America Inc. is a massively popular American restaurant chain. Even though it is a fast food restaurant, the food is cooked and prepared only when customers place orders. It is famous for its marinated, full-breast chicken sandwiches, turkey burgers, and custom-made vegetable burgers.

Recently, the company made headlines for commemorating National Video Game Day this year by collaborating with Mountain Dew and launching the new Ultimate Gamer Meal on July 5, 2023. So, until July 10, fans may take home the ultimate meal, which includes a large burger, skinny fries, and a can of Mountain Dew.

Addressing this new addition to the menu, Vice President of Marketing of the company, Taylor Fischer, said:

"It is no secret that we go all out for our fans to celebrate their big holidays. The gaming community has always embraced our big, made-to-order burgers, fries, and shakes, so we wanted to lean into that further this year with a commemorative meal, fun giveaways, and our first official collaboration with a gamer.”

Fatburger has also included a game with this limited-time offer

This burger comes with a half-pound of 100 percent pure lean beef on plain bread. It is then topped with American cheese and ‘The Works,’ which includes lettuce, onion, pickles, tomato, mayo, mustard, and relish.

The total cost of the meal is roughly $15.95. However, the price may vary as the official meal cost is not yet announced.

Mentioning the item, famous Youtuber Symfuhny said:

"You can’t game without the ultimate gamer meal! With input from its fans, Fatburger created an epic meal combo for National Video Game Day. Available July 5 through July 10—it comes with a Large Fatburger with cheese and The Works, Skinny Fries, and a refreshing MTN DEW. Join my Twitch Stream on July 8 to watch me dig in live while I ace my opponents!”

Fatburger @Fatburger ENTER FOR A CHANCE TO WIN

As part of its promotion, it comes with a game and an amazing offer. Fans can visit the brand's official website, https://fatburger.com/gaming/, and enter the contest to win gaming equipment such as a new gaming system, controllers, and headphones. They will also receive a discount coupon allowing them to have $5 off any order of $15 or more when ordering online through the official portal.

Other popular items offered by the company

The restaurant also offers four different styles of burgers, namely Medium, XL, XXL, and XXXL. The medium or original burger has a single fat patty consisting of 1/3 lb. 100% pure lean beef that has been freshly ground and cooked. It is also served on a toasted sponge-dough bun.

The XL burger, on the other hand, contains a 1/2 lb. patty of 100% pure lean beef. Like the original, this burger is served on a toasted sponge-dough bun. The third burger, the XXL, has a whole pound of 100% beef. It contains approximately 1268-1550 cal. Finally, the XXXL gigantic burger contains 1.5 pounds of 100% pure beef with a baked sponge-dough bun, 'The Works,' fresh toppings, and add-ons.

