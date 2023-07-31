Burger King UK Smoky Chimichurri burger: When to buy, deals, and all you need to know

On July 28, 2023, Burger King organized a group of burger fans to conduct a food testing. Each of these fans received a chicken or a beef burger as a part of the testing process, who were surprised to find out that they tasted Smoky Chimichurri burger.

The Smoky Chimichurri burger comes with the option of having two different types of patties - chicken and beef. Aside from that, chimichurri sauce, garlic, herby mayo, and spices are added on top of the burgers. These two specific items are parts of a Gourmet line of burgers by Burger King. Even though the line has existed since 2021, these burgers have been launched recently.

Food critics gave a positive review about these burgers (Image via Burger King)

The latest food item will be offered at all participating restaurants around the UK from August 1. Customers can also find these items exclusively on Deliveroo starting the same day. Afterwards, they will be offered on Uber Eats and Just Eat from August 14. However, the pricing information hasn't been available yet. So, whether these burgers are here to stay or is it a limited time offer, it is yet to be confirmed.

The new Burger King burger has been termed as "Gourmet Kings"

The latest offerings from Burger King, i.e., the Smoky Chimichurri burger, were referred to as "Gourmet Kings" and will shortly be available in restaurants and on Deliveroo, Just Eat, and Uber Eats.

The food testers were really satisfied with the result, many of which has shared their experience online. One man even said that it was the best chicken burger he had ever had. Others described it as "a level above" the normal fast-food burger. The groups even complimented on the freshness of the items. As such, the Smoky Chimichurri burger has been a hit among Burger King fans.

These new gourmet burgers contain 150g of Aberdeen Angus beef and 100% crispy chicken breast. Moreover, they are served with a chimichurri sauce composed of mayo, garlic, and other spices.

As mentioned earlier, although the burgers are now available to purchase, it has not been confirmed by the fast food chain how long they will stay in the menu. Thus, for those who are interested in trying out the new burger, they can place their orders or rush to the nearest Burger King outlet once their arrival on the menu is announced.

Burger King’s other offers and deals

The brand offers lots of new deals on a regular basis (Image via Getty Images)

In March 2023, Burger King launched many deals and offers for the customers, some of which are:

For more details on the the Smoky Chimichurri burger, fans of Burger King can follow the restaurant chain online to get updates on the same.